The 2020 Genesis G90 Could Teach Mercedes And BMW A Thing Or Two About America

When you’re competing against the likes of luxury flagships like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, you have to bring your best game. The first-generation Genesis G90 was an evolution of the Hyundai Equus and a good value-minded effort to pull people out of their German chariots of choice. That said, it hasn’t been a runaway sales hit, and the 2020 Genesis G90 needed to bring something more to the equation. It needed to be not just luxurious, but bold.

On the styling front, the 2020 Genesis G90 stands head and shoulders above its predecessor on distinctive styling. It is technically a facelift over the 2019 model, but most of the exterior has changed. The front end is completely new, as is the LED taillight arrangement at the back. The interior retains a more minimalist look to the technological overload modern German offerings give, although the Genesis doesn’t look particularly inspired. Tommy sheds more light on the car’s styling and interior below:

The 2020 Genesis G90 gets American luxury

It’s a cliché about American drivers, but by and large it’s a true statement. We don’t really care for supreme handling ability and performance in our luxury cars. We get out there on long road trips traversing mostly straight roads. The 2020 Genesis G90 makes no pretensions about being sporty, instead offering a soft, cushy ride for those long trips. It’s something that the firm-riding Mercedes-Benz (particularly AMG versions) and Audi models have moved away from in the pursuit of offering a wide-ranging driving experience, even in its large sedans.

Two powertrain options remain for the 2020 Genesis G90. The entry level models have a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine, or you can opt for a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 instead. Getting the bigger engine ups the horsepower from 365 to 420, while torque also increases from 376 to 383 lb-ft. Whichever model you get, both engines mate up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on both models, while all-wheel drive is an option.

