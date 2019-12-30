2021 Ford Bronco Updates: Full-Size Bronco Headlight And Baby Bronco Grille Supposedly Leaked

After what seems like an eternity of radio silence, Bronco6G forum has given us some leaked photos showing parts of the full-size 2021 Ford Bronco and its baby brother. The photo above shows the Baby Bronco’s grille, while another photo shown earlier this morning has the Bronco’s headlight design.

If both these photos are the real deal — remember, these aren’t anything close to official — the two models indeed will share a strong resemblance, at least in the front. That’s not too surprising, but these images flesh out some of the supposed minor differences between the two when it comes to headlight design. What’s more, it looks like the crossover-based, smaller Bronco won’t have as blocky a design as its retro-styled sibling.

The Bronco headlight is more or less what you’d expect

At this point, the closest official look we’ve had at the upcoming Bronco is the race-bred Bronco R that took part in this year’s Baja 1000. There, the Baja racer sported a boxy front end, complete with a grille absent of most details, except “BRONCO” spelled out across the center. Traditional headlights were conspicuously missing, though this photo fills in the picture using the Bronco R. Here, there’s a single round light assembly with the turn signals pointing toward the grille. That’s more or less what enthusiasts have been expecting, but it’s encouraging to see signs that Ford is sticking close to what we imagine a modern-retro Bronco would look like.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of detail that’s open for interpretation. Will the 2021 Ford Bronco use a similar 2.3-liter EcoBoost powertrain to the Ranger? Will there be a larger 2.7-liter V-6 version — a “Bronco Raptor”, as I keep hoping? Ford seldom comments on future product outright, so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to see?

Let us know your thoughts on Ford’s Bronco revival in the comments below! Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more Bronco news, views and real-world reviews.