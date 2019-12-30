The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition Is Already Sold Out, And Most People Are Skipping The Standard Range Models

If you waited to pull the trigger on the Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition, you’re now officially too late to the party. Ford announced Monday that it had already sold out of its First Edition pre-orders, although the other versions like the Premium and GT are still available.

Although Ford didn’t announce exact production numbers for the Mustang Mach-E first edition, it’s safe to assume a healthy number of people shelled out their $500 deposit on the limited model. Ford also included some other interesting statistics about pre-orders for their first electric Mustang crossover.

More than 80 percent are springing for longer range

While the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E does have an entry-level, standard range Select, the actual targeted range isn’t what most buyers want. In fact, 80 percent of buyers are going right past the 76 kWh versions, which offer between 210 and 230 miles of range, and opting for the longer range versions instead.

The estimated MSRP for a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with an Extended Range battery is around $55,600. The 99 kWh unit offers up to 300 miles of range in its rear-wheel drive configuration. If you opt for all-wheel drive, the range goes down to 270 miles on a charge. While most aren’t going for the Standard Range, they are compromising a bit to get all-wheel drive. According to Ford’s announcement, about 55 percent of customers are checking the all-wheel drive box on their reservations.

More than a quarter of reservations are in California

No surprises here, but the most popular state for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the Golden State. More than a quarter of reservations are coming from California, with the most popular color choice being Carbonized Gray (38 percent). Grabber Blue Metallic is the next popular color at 35 percent, while 27 percent of the reservations are in Rapid Red, per the graphic below.

Ford’s Build & Price website is live for the new Mustang Mach-E, where you can reserve your own. Prices start from around $43,895 to the base Select. If you do opt for the high-performance GT, that price goes up significantly to $60,500 before further options. Some models like the GT won’t be available before Spring 2021, but all models are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as state incentives depending on where you live.