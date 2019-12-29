Another Ford EV (not Mach-E), College Car and Your Suzuki Samurai? [Ask Nathan]

Another Ford EV? A SUV-ish EV based on a different platform?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Did you hear about another Ford EV – not the Mach-E?

Help with a cheap car for college?

What’s going on with your Suzuki Samurai?

The first question comes from a fan who heard that there will be another Ford EV, smaller than the Ford Mach-E.

VW Cross ID testing

(Photo: TFLcar)

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Is it true that there will be another Ford EV soon?

I just heard that there may be a whole bunch of Ford EVs soon. Any info?

Chad

A: Hi Chad!

Yep, we heard the rumor too.

Based on speculation, rumor and hearsay, there’s a lot to say about Volkswagen’s partnership with Ford. Currently, Volkswagen is about to introduce its ID series of electric vehicles. They are all based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and that platform could underpin a Ford EV as well.

Ford is not very hip to sedans and small cars, considering they killed off most of them. If they do build another EV, smaller than the Mach-E, it could be a crossover/SUV. Crossovers are hot right now and the MEB platform already supports a Volkswagen crossover – the W Cross ID (pictured above).

You can read about the rumors and speculation (here).

Ford is already sharing technology with Rivian with their upcoming Ford F150 EV. The idea of sharing with VW, a leader in various EV tech, makes total sense. Unfortunately, we have no official word on anything regarding another Ford EV… not yet at least.

N

The next email comes from a long time fan who is about to go to college. He has the choice of three cars.

Chevrolet Metro

(Photo: Chevrolet)

Q: Nathan buddy! I am going to college soon and I’m poor!

I have watched your videos since I was in middle school and you guys are the best! You and Andre are my favorites! Can you help me out? I have to choose a car from this list.

1997 Hyundai Sonata I4 with a manual

1999 Chevrolet Metro with a manual

2002 Buick Regal LS auto with a 3800 V6

All of these cars are less than $1,000 at my uncle’s garage near Dallas Texas. People took these cars in for big repairs and left them behind after they couldn’t pay for the repair. He has all the pinks and did the repairs.

The Metro has new brakes and a new clutch and it has about 200 thousand miles. The Sonata has a new clutch and a new head gasket, very low miles. The Buick has new brakes and about 250 thousand miles.

I need something that will last my first and maybe second year of school. I want to buy it now and make it nice before August 2020.

You have a great perspective on used cars and lots of experience with all your wrecking yards and stuff. I was wondering which of the three you might consider.

Thanks man and tell Andre that TFL Truck is the best!

Adam M

Frisco, TX

A: Hi Adam!

Thanks for the great email! I’ll be sure to mention it to Andre!

Here’s my take:

The Buick Regal is a beefy, fairly reliable vehicle. I still see lots of late 90-early-2000 rolling around. The 3.8-liter V6 is solid. They are not as frugal as the Metro or Sonata. Also, it’s not that fun to drive to be honest.

If you want maximum efficiency, the Metro is remarkably efficient. They are not very safe and it’s mighty small inside, but its a super cheap car to run.

1997 Hyundai Sonata (Photo: Hyundai)

I actually drove a 1996 Sonata with the four-cylinder and a five-speed manual for a few months. It was a great ride, one that kind of cuts the difference between these other cars. If it’s in good running order, it would probably be my choice.

Thanks again for the email and your patronage!

N

The last question comes from a reader who is curious about my Suzuki Samurai.

Probably one of the few times you’ll ever see a stock Suzuki Samurai. [Photo: TFLcar]

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter): Que Paso? What’s going on with the project Samurai?

I love that you love it! Haven’t seen it for a while. Do you still have it?

Bouncing Beatrice

A: Hi Beatrice!

The little Suzuki is sitting cozy in my driveway. I am in the process of making a few minor fixes during the winter, waiting for the bigger repairs (hopefully) early spring 2020.

I did some work to the carburetor and the seats. In the spring, I hope to finish updating the suspension (shackles, front shocks) and replace the front brakes. It needs an alignment too.

There are a few addons that will be added like sliders and slightly larger wheels and tires too. Hopefully, I’ll be able to do some body work along the way. Just enough to mitigate the rust damage and make it look a little bit better.

If all goes well, I will have the Suzuki Samurai ready for more TFL videos in before the end of spring.

N

Speaking of the Suzuki and holidays…

