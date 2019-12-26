Report: Get Ready For A ‘Baby’ Ford Mustang Mach-E, This Time Based On VW’s MEB Platform

You knew there wasn’t going to be just one.

We can file this one under “rumor” for the time being, but Auto Express contends that Ford is working on a smaller version of the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E itself hasn’t made its way into production just yet, but it did manage to cause a stir at this year’s LA Auto Show. Apart from expanding the Mustang name into three previously unexplored markets — electric cars, all-wheel drive cars SUVs — now Ford is reportedly thinking about taking the idea even further to appeal to a wide range of buyers. Enter a smaller Mustang Mach-E built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. That may sound unusual at first, but the two companies did reach a platform sharing agreement this summer, opening up possibilities like the one Auto Express reports may happen relatively soon.

The Volkswagen ID. 3 is the brand’s first model on the MEB platform. [Photo: Volkswagen]

Understanding Volkswagen’s MEB platform

The German automaker’s MEB platform is a wholly electric modular platforms built under all VW Group brands. Right now, the only model in current production is the ID. 3 hatchback, though we’ll eventually see this platform make its way to the U.S. in the ID. Crozz (tentatively called the ID. 4 ), and now it appears Ford could adapt the platform to their needs as well.

As with the full-size Ford Mustang Mach-E, this smaller version would certainly be a crossover. VW’s MEB platform can support either rear or all-wheel drive layouts, as well as different battery sizes. For its part, the Mach-E has either a 75.7-kWh or a 98.8-kWh battery pack. With its smaller size, a lower version could still achieve somewhere around 300 miles of range on a charge.

Again, Ford has not outright confirmed another electric Mustang-based crossover yet. However, the company’s global electrification director told Auto Express: “It’s key that we have enough flexibility, and it’s important to have enough differentiation and the kind of performance you expect from a Ford. A lot of that was done in the early part of the negotiations with VW. The parameters that we’ve seen, we can make a great Ford.”