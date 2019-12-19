2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition Pays Homage To The Original Icon

It may not feel like it, but over half a century separates us from the original Ford Mustang that launched an American icon. Now, 55 years after its debut along with the original Shelby GT350, Ford is introducing a Heritage Edition Package for 2020. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 or GT350R Heritage Edition package throws back to the first generation, and adds $1,965 to the car’s MSRP.

Paying homage to Carroll Shelby’s creation, the Heritage Edition adds some aesthetic touches to the GT350. Ford will produce a limited run of Heritage Edition fastback models in Wimbledon White with Guardman Blue stripes. Front and rear badges finished in Guardsman Blue distinguishes the car further from the standard GT350. Inside, you also get a special edition badge and black seats with red accent stitching. No performance upgrades come with the package, but if you want a modern interpretation of the classic GT350, this at least gets you one step closer.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 manages 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2-liter “Voodoo” flat-plane crank V8. Ford also changed the front chassis geometry, antilock braking and MagneRide suspension to improve the ride and handling for the 2020 model year. The GT350R, in particular, also gets a redesigned high-trail steering knuckle from the top-dog Shelby, the GT500.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 starts at $60,440, while the GT350R kicks off at $73,495. That’s before adding the Heritage Edition Package, which bumps the pricing up to $62,405 and $75,460, respectively. Ford dealers are taking orders now, while the cars are slated to ship out from the Flat Rock Assembly plant this upcoming spring. Stay tuned for more updates!

