Ford Recall News: 600,000 Sedans Recalled For Brake Problem Tied To 15 Accidents, 2 Injuries

[Photos: Ford]

Ford issued a safety recall Friday for 600,000 sedans built between 2006 and 2009. The campaign aims to address a hydraulic defect in the braking system that could increase the risk of a serious accident. At the moment, Ford is aware of 15 accidents and at least two injuries related to the problem.

According to Ford’s statement: “In some affected vehicles, a normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open, which could result in extended brake pedal travel, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.”

The recall also affects the Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ.

The issue affects 2006 – 2010 models of the Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ. All the cars under the recall were built at Ford’s Hermosillo Assembly Plant between February 22, 2006 and July 15, 2009. To fix the problem, dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for stuck or slow-responding valves. In some conditions, valves that are supposed to close may be stuck open, increasing brake pedal travel and increasing the risk of a crash. Technicians should also pressure-flush the system with new DOT 4 brake fluid and replace the fluid reservoir with a new cap.

If you own a Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan or Lincoln MKZ, the most direct course of action on this recall is to check with your dealer. Ford also has a website dedicated to recalls, or you can call their customer care line at (800) 392-3673.

Ford’s reference number for this recall is 19S54.