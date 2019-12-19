2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Doesn’t Quite Crack 30 MPG, But It’s Still The Most Efficient Option

Common sense dictated the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel would emerge as the most fuel efficient model out there, but now the EPA has published official economy ratings to back that up. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, apart from being the torquiest of the bunch, achieves 25 mpg combined, according to the government’s figures.

Those numbers are strictly for a four-door Unlimited model with an eight-speed automatic transmission. As of right now, that’s the only combination in which you can get the Wrangler EcoDiesel.

Here’s how the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel stacks up to two other engine options: the 2.0-liter turbo and 3.6-liter gasoline V-6.

While we thought the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel may crack 30 mpg on the highway, official numbers didn’t quite bear that out. Still, it does manage a respectable 29 mpg. Those numbers are comparable to a four-wheel drive Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, which achieved just 1 mpg worse in the city and combined ratings (24 mpg), but gets the same highway figure. For the $4,000 premium over the base V-6, you get 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, which makes the EcoDiesel a potent force off-road.

Now, one thing to bear in mind if you’re coming at this from an economical perspective, and don’t just want the diesel for the torque, is the added price of the fuel. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average gasoline price as of December 16, 2019 is $2.54 per gallon. Diesel, on the other hand, is significantly more expensive. As of December 16, diesel prices average $3.05 per gallon. That cuts into the potential savings you’re able to get through improved fuel economy.

We’ll be testing the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel very soon, so stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates!