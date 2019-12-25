Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays From TFLcar!

It’s that time of year again! As we all travel, gather and spend some much needed quality time with our families, we at TFL want to wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season!

We’re still busy producing a host of content to close out 2019 and usher in not just a new year, but a whole new decade. If you are looking to kill a bit of time this Christmas day, though, check out some of our earlier content below. Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do, so we thank all of you out there in the TFL community for another great year! It’s a year that’s taken us from last year’s Happy Holidays drag race, which you can see below:

From there, we covered some blockbuster reveals, like the brand new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8. Next year is going to bring on a huge shake-up for Chevy’s iconic sports car, as it moves to a mid-engined platform with 495 horsepower and an eight-speed dual clutch transmission (at least on the entry-level Stingray). Check that out here:

Speaking of Corvette, we also covered all the models that, for better or worse, won’t be joining us in 2020. These are the cars that will roll off into the sunset in 2019, either because they weren’t as popular as their manufacturers hoped, or because they’re being replaced by something completely different. You may not miss some of these models, but you may feel compelled to pour one out for some on the list.

As always, stay tuned to TFLcar.com for even more news, views and real-world reviews (and some surprises) coming up as 2019 draws to a close.