Here’s Why I Replaced My Tacoma And 4Runner With A 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road: Dude, I Love (or Hate) My New Ride!

If you want a capable off-roader, Toyota offers solid options in the Tacoma pick-up and the 4Runner SUV. As Nathan Adlen constantly points out, I’m especially fond of the 4Runner TRD Pro, and I praised the TRD Off-Road for its rugged charm. But what if you don’t want to live with the down sides of owning either the truck or old-school SUV? Great as they may be, they do have their drawbacks.

Enter the 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. “But wait,” you may be thinking. “Doesn’t Toyota already have the Adventure? Why do they need this?” That’s a logical question, and one which Toyota is keen to answer by pointing out the differences that make the TRD Off-Road, including its tires “engineered specifically for rugged trail driving.”

Aesthetically, there’s not much to split the two models. Lee, the owner in today’s “Dude, I Love (or Hate) My New Ride” video went for the TRD Off-Road, bearing its tweaks over the rest of the RAV4 range in mind. This model still packs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Like with the Adventure, you still get Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Vectoring all-wheel drive system and 8.6 inches of ground clearance. However, the TRD Off-Road takes it one step further by changing out the tires for a set of Falken Wildpeaks and changing up the suspension with experience gained from Ryan Millen’s rally RAV4.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road also features more rigid 18-inch TRD alloy wheels, as well as TRD badging throughout the interior. The TRD Off-Road model starts at $35,180 before destination and options, making it the priciest RAV4 you can buy. But is it actually worth the investment? Check out the video above where Lee explains why he bought it over getting another Tacoma or 4Runner.