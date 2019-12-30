Winners And Losers: These Are The BEST And WORST Cars We Drove In The Past Decade

Thanks to your support, TFL has been around for more than a decade now. In that time, we’ve produced more than 6,000 videos spread across five channels, and had plenty of opportunities to drive some of the greatest cars of our generation. Not only that, but we also had the displeasure of sampling some of the worst this past decade also had to offer. In the videos above and below (yes, we have a two-part series on our hands!), Roman and Nathan recount some of the winners and losers of the past decade.

Some say there are no such things as truly terrible cars anymore, and that’s been largely true. At worst, most of the cars I’ve experienced cutting my teeth in this business have been meh, but not so godawful I parked it at my house and refused to drive it for a whole week. That has happened with both the guys, as you can see in the video below (without giving up any spoilers).

What were some of the worst cars you remember from the past decade? Let us know in the comments below! Some of you had made some excellent suggestions for the worst list, including cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage and the Dodge Journey. Of the Crosstour, one of you guys said: “The Crosstour has to be the worst car for me it looked like Quasimodo with a weird hunchback….Good list; all those cars on that list were dreadful.”

As we turn over into 2020, here’s to hoping the year will be filled with great cars and trucks. We’re off to a good start, thanks to models like the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender. Let us know what you’re most looking forward to in the upcoming year as well!