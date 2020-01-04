2019 Year-End Sales Report: These Were The Year’s Biggest Winners And Losers!

Tesla saw tremendous gains in 2019 — moreso than any other automaker.

2019’s sales figures have rolled in, and as we close out the decade and look forward to the first months of 2020, it’s time to reflect on some interesting sales trends. The 2010s is a decade where crossovers and SUVs reigned supreme. To that end, they ultimately played a role in the demise of what were iconic nameplates in traditional passenger cars.

We also saw some dramatic shuffling from some automakers in the decade, thanks to large-scale scandals and major rebranding strategies. Now, coming off a few years of record sales in the later half of the decade, let’s take one last look at the scoreboard for 2019 and see the winners and losers of the year — and who looks strong heading into the next decade.

This monthly sales report covers the best and worst-selling brands of the month by volume, as well as the changes over December 2018 and, since we’re at the end of 2019, the year-to-date sales by volume over 2018.

Toyota, as ever, came out as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2019, though their sales did decline from the previous year.

2019 Year-to-date sales by brand (all vehicles)

Rank Brand 2019 Sales 2018 Sales YoY % 1 Toyota 2,085,235 2,128,363 -1.8% 2 Chevrolet 1,958,925 2,036,023 -3.8% 3 Honda 1,450,785 1,445,894 +0.3% 4 Nissan 1,227,973 1,344,597 -8.7% 5 Jeep 923,291 973,227 -5% 6 Subaru 700,117 680,135 +2.9% 7 Hyundai 688,771 667,634 +3.2% 8 Kia 615,338 589,673 +4.4% 9 GMC 564,946 556,449 +1.5% 10 Dodge 422,886 459,324 -8% 11 Tesla 367,500 (approx.) 245,240 +33.3% 12 Mercedes-Benz 357,729 354,137 +1.0% 13 BMW 324,826 311,014 +4.4% 14 Lexus 298,114 298,310 -0.1% 15 Volkswagen 363,322 354,064 +2.6% 16 Mazda 278,552 300,325 -7.2% 17 Audi 224,111 223,323 +0.4% 18 Buick 206,929 206,863 0% 19 Acura 157,385 158,934 -1.0% 20 Cadillac 156,246 154,702 +1.0% 21 Chrysler 126,971 165,964 -23% 22 Mitsubishi 121,046 118,074 +2.5% 23 Infiniti 117,708 149,280 -21.1% 24 Porsche 61,568 57,202 +7.6% 25 Mini 36,092 43,684 -17.4% 26 Genesis 21,233 10,311 +52.4% 27 Alfa Romeo 18,292 23,800 -23% 28 Fiat 9,200 15,521 -41% — Ford TBA TBA TBA — Jaguar TBA TBA TBA — Land Rover TBA TBA TBA — Lincoln TBA TBA TBA — Volvo TBA TBA TBA

In the year-long fight for sales dominance, there weren’t too many huge changes from previous years. Toyota is still number one (surprise, surprise) while FCA brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo languish at the bottom of the sales charts. However, what is noteworthy are the top three Japanese brands’ slide in sales. Toyota, Honda and Nissan all lost some ground over the entire year. Other brands like Mazda, Infiniti and Acura also slid from 2018.

Subaru, on the other hand, did manage to gain some steam thanks to strong sales of the Outback, Forester and Ascent. Korean brands Hyundai and Kia sales surged in 2019, and Hyundai carries a distinction of being a brand whose best-selling model, the Elantra, isn’t a crossover. That said, the Tucson and Santa Fe were the brand’s second and third best-selling models.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention Tesla. Thanks to the Model 3, the all-electric automaker is becoming a mainstay in the U.S. auto market, with sales up over a third from 2018. With launches of the Model Y crossover, Cybertruck and Roadster forthcoming, the company’s momentum will likely continue to build in 2020.

Nissan seriously struggled over the later half of 2019, as their sales (and that of luxury brand Infiniti) slid by double digits month-over-month.

December 2019 sales by brand

Rank Brand Oct 2019 Sales Oct 2018 Sales MoM % 1 Toyota 172,048 185,386 -7.2% 2 Chevrolet 166,468 (avg.) 177,328 (avg.) -6.1% 3 Honda 120,433 138,341 -12.9% 4 Nissan 93,538 130,655 -28.4% 5 Jeep 73,845 (avg.) 75,677 (avg.) -2% 6 Hyundai 64,720 65,107 -0.01% 7 Subaru 62,364 64,541 -3.4% 8 Kia 51,229 47,428 +8.4% 9 GMC 48,960 (avg.) 53,508 (avg.) -8.5% 10 Tesla 37,333 (avg.) 30,233 (avg.) +19.1% 11 BMW 35,746 34,357 +4.0% 12 Mercedes-Benz 35,279 36,132 -2.4% 13 Lexus 30,093 26,446 +13.8% 14 Dodge 30,213 (avg.) 33,199 (avg.) -9% 15 Volkswagen 27,877 32,047 -13.0% 16 Mazda 26,491 25,870 +2.4% 17 Audi 25,850 22,765 +14.0% 18 Buick 16,358 (avg.) 17,086 (avg.) -4.3% 19 Cadillac 13,517 (avg.) 17,086 (avg.) -2.2% 20 Acura 14,482 14,053 +3.1% 21 Infiniti 11,243 18,065 -37.8% 22 Chrysler 11,001 (avg.) 12,936 (avg.) -23% 23 Mitsubishi 9,915 8,986 +10.3% 24 Porsche 4,733 4,086 +15.8% 25 Mini 2,310 2,797 -17.4% 26 Genesis 2,167 417 +419.7% 27 Alfa Romeo 1,648 (avg.) 1,880 (avg.) -12% 28 Fiat 579 (avg.) 1,145 (avg.) -49% — Ford TBA TBA TBA — Jaguar TBA TBA TBA — Land Rover TBA TBA TBA — Lincoln TBA TBA TBA — Volvo TBA TBA TBA

Dialing it back down to a monthly view, the picture doesn’t look all that different. However, since FCA, Ford, GM and Tesla are reporting their quarterly sales figures, it’s worth seeing how they stack up against the others over the past few months. Taking a monthly average over the three-month quarter into account, Chevrolet comes out as America’s second best-selling brand behind Toyota. However, it’s important to note those figures include truck sales as well as passenger cars. While the Equinox continues to sell well, it’s still well behind the Toyota RAV4 in overall figures. Overall sales for the brand were down 6.1 percent from 2018, however.

Again, Tesla sales continue to build on greater momentum for the Model 3. Audi also performed well in December, as did Genesis. However, Nissan and Infiniti both fell hard, losing 28.4 percent and 37.8 percent respectively from December 2018.

Audi was one of the month’s biggest winners in December 2019.

Best and worst-selling models of 2019

Brand Best-selling model Worst-selling model Acura RDX (62,876) NSX (238) Alfa Romeo Stelvio (9,444) 4C (144) Audi Q5 (67,516) R8 (574) BMW X3 (70,110) i8 (1,102) Buick Encore (102,402) Cascada (2,535) Cadillac XT5 (49,879) CT5 (43 (New)) Chevrolet Equinox* (346,048) Volt* (4,910) Chrysler Pacifica (97,705) 300 (29,213) Dodge Grand Caravan (122,648) Durango (65,947) Fiat 500 (3,267) 500L (771) Genesis G70 (1,153) G90 (194) GMC Terrain* (101,470) Acadia* (99,429) Honda CR-V (384,168) Clarity (11,654) Hyundai Elantra (175,094) Venue (1,077 (New)) Infiniti QX60 (43,162) Q70 (2,552) Jaguar TBA TBA Jeep Grand Cherokee (242,969) Renegade (97,062) Kia Soul (98,033) K900 (390) Land Rover TBA TBA Lexus RX (111,036) LC (1,219) Mazda CX-5 (154,545) CX-30 (899 (New)) Mercedes-Benz GLC (73,650) GLB (1,173 (New)) Mini Countryman (13,969) Clubman (3,565) Mitsubishi Outlander (37,965) Outlander PHEV (2,810) Nissan Rogue (350,447) GT-R (331) Porsche Macan (22,667) Taycan (130 (New)) Subaru Outback (181,178) BRZ (2,334) Tesla Model 3 Toyota RAV4 (448,071) Mirai (1,502) Volkswagen Tiguan (7,931) Arteon (283) Volvo TBA TBA

*Chevrolet and GMC figures include truck sales as well as car sales (as do Toyota, Nissan and Honda). The best and worst-selling models reflect the best and worst-selling cars, rather than SUVs (like the Yukon) or trucks. Those figures will be posted on TFLtruck.com.



