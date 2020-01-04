2019 Year-End Sales Report: These Were The Year’s Biggest Winners And Losers!

Tesla and Hyundai/Kia were among the biggest winners of the year, while Nissan and Infiniti lost major ground

By
Zach Butler
-
The Tesla Model 3 Is 'Needlessly' Complicated to Assemble, According to Analysts [News]
Tesla saw tremendous gains in 2019 — moreso than any other automaker.

2019’s sales figures have rolled in, and as we close out the decade and look forward to the first months of 2020, it’s time to reflect on some interesting sales trends. The 2010s is a decade where crossovers and SUVs reigned supreme. To that end, they ultimately played a role in the demise of what were iconic nameplates in traditional passenger cars.

We also saw some dramatic shuffling from some automakers in the decade, thanks to large-scale scandals and major rebranding strategies. Now, coming off a few years of record sales in the later half of the decade, let’s take one last look at the scoreboard for 2019 and see the winners and losers of the year — and who looks strong heading into the next decade.

This monthly sales report covers the best and worst-selling brands of the month by volume, as well as the changes over December 2018 and, since we’re at the end of 2019, the year-to-date sales by volume over 2018.

2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
Toyota, as ever, came out as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2019, though their sales did decline from the previous year.

2019 Year-to-date sales by brand (all vehicles)

RankBrand2019 Sales2018 SalesYoY %
1 Toyota2,085,2352,128,363-1.8%
2Chevrolet 1,958,9252,036,023-3.8%
3Honda1,450,7851,445,894+0.3%
4 Nissan1,227,9731,344,597-8.7%
5Jeep923,291973,227-5%
6Subaru 700,117 680,135 +2.9%
7Hyundai 688,771 667,634 +3.2%
8Kia615,338589,673+4.4%
9GMC564,946556,449+1.5%
10Dodge422,886459,324-8%
11Tesla367,500 (approx.)245,240+33.3%
12Mercedes-Benz357,729354,137+1.0%
13BMW324,826311,014+4.4%
14Lexus298,114298,310-0.1%
15Volkswagen363,322354,064+2.6%
16Mazda278,552300,325-7.2%
17Audi224,111223,323+0.4%
18Buick206,929206,8630%
19Acura157,385158,934-1.0%
20Cadillac156,246154,702+1.0%
21Chrysler126,971165,964-23%
22Mitsubishi 121,046 118,074+2.5%
23Infiniti117,708149,280-21.1%
24Porsche61,56857,202+7.6%
25Mini36,09243,684-17.4%
26Genesis21,23310,311+52.4%
27Alfa Romeo18,29223,800-23%
28Fiat9,20015,521-41%
FordTBATBATBA
Jaguar TBA TBA TBA
Land Rover TBA TBA TBA
LincolnTBATBATBA
Volvo TBA TBA TBA

In the year-long fight for sales dominance, there weren’t too many huge changes from previous years. Toyota is still number one (surprise, surprise) while FCA brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo languish at the bottom of the sales charts. However, what is noteworthy are the top three Japanese brands’ slide in sales. Toyota, Honda and Nissan all lost some ground over the entire year. Other brands like Mazda, Infiniti and Acura also slid from 2018.

Subaru, on the other hand, did manage to gain some steam thanks to strong sales of the Outback, Forester and Ascent. Korean brands Hyundai and Kia sales surged in 2019, and Hyundai carries a distinction of being a brand whose best-selling model, the Elantra, isn’t a crossover. That said, the Tucson and Santa Fe were the brand’s second and third best-selling models.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention Tesla. Thanks to the Model 3, the all-electric automaker is becoming a mainstay in the U.S. auto market, with sales up over a third from 2018. With launches of the Model Y crossover, Cybertruck and Roadster forthcoming, the company’s momentum will likely continue to build in 2020.

Nissan seriously struggled over the later half of 2019, as their sales (and that of luxury brand Infiniti) slid by double digits month-over-month.

December 2019 sales by brand

RankBrandOct 2019 SalesOct 2018 SalesMoM %
1 Toyota172,048185,386-7.2%
2Chevrolet166,468 (avg.)177,328 (avg.)-6.1%
3Honda120,433138,341-12.9%
4Nissan93,538130,655-28.4%
5Jeep73,845 (avg.)75,677 (avg.)-2%
6 Hyundai64,72065,107-0.01%
7Subaru62,36464,541-3.4%
8Kia51,22947,428+8.4%
9GMC48,960 (avg.)53,508 (avg.)-8.5%
10Tesla37,333 (avg.)30,233 (avg.)+19.1%
11BMW35,74634,357+4.0%
12Mercedes-Benz35,27936,132-2.4%
13Lexus30,09326,446+13.8%
14Dodge30,213 (avg.)33,199 (avg.)-9%
15Volkswagen27,87732,047-13.0%
16Mazda26,49125,870+2.4%
17Audi25,85022,765+14.0%
18Buick16,358 (avg.)17,086 (avg.)-4.3%
19Cadillac13,517 (avg.)17,086 (avg.)-2.2%
20Acura14,48214,053+3.1%
21Infiniti11,24318,065-37.8%
22Chrysler11,001 (avg.)12,936 (avg.)-23%
23Mitsubishi9,9158,986+10.3%
24Porsche4,7334,086+15.8%
25Mini2,3102,797-17.4%
26Genesis2,167417+419.7%
27Alfa Romeo1,648 (avg.)1,880 (avg.)-12%
28Fiat579 (avg.)1,145 (avg.)-49%
FordTBA TBA TBA
Jaguar TBA TBA TBA
Land Rover TBA TBA TBA
LincolnTBATBA TBA
Volvo TBA TBA TBA

Dialing it back down to a monthly view, the picture doesn’t look all that different. However, since FCA, Ford, GM and Tesla are reporting their quarterly sales figures, it’s worth seeing how they stack up against the others over the past few months. Taking a monthly average over the three-month quarter into account, Chevrolet comes out as America’s second best-selling brand behind Toyota. However, it’s important to note those figures include truck sales as well as passenger cars. While the Equinox continues to sell well, it’s still well behind the Toyota RAV4 in overall figures. Overall sales for the brand were down 6.1 percent from 2018, however.

Again, Tesla sales continue to build on greater momentum for the Model 3. Audi also performed well in December, as did Genesis. However, Nissan and Infiniti both fell hard, losing 28.4 percent and 37.8 percent respectively from December 2018.

November 2019 Sales Report: Most Automakers Post Gains While Nissan, Some Luxury Brands Struggle
Audi was one of the month’s biggest winners in December 2019.

Best and worst-selling models of 2019

BrandBest-selling modelWorst-selling model
AcuraRDX (62,876)NSX (238)
Alfa RomeoStelvio (9,444)4C (144)
AudiQ5 (67,516)R8 (574)
BMWX3 (70,110)i8 (1,102)
BuickEncore (102,402)Cascada (2,535)
CadillacXT5 (49,879)CT5 (43 (New))
ChevroletEquinox* (346,048)Volt* (4,910)
ChryslerPacifica (97,705)300 (29,213)
DodgeGrand Caravan (122,648)Durango (65,947)
Fiat500 (3,267)500L (771)
GenesisG70 (1,153)G90 (194)
GMCTerrain* (101,470)Acadia* (99,429)
HondaCR-V (384,168)Clarity (11,654)
HyundaiElantra (175,094)Venue (1,077 (New))
InfinitiQX60 (43,162)Q70 (2,552)
JaguarTBA TBA
JeepGrand Cherokee (242,969)Renegade (97,062)
KiaSoul (98,033)K900 (390)
Land RoverTBA TBA
LexusRX (111,036)LC (1,219)
MazdaCX-5 (154,545)CX-30 (899 (New))
Mercedes-BenzGLC (73,650)GLB (1,173 (New))
MiniCountryman (13,969)Clubman (3,565)
MitsubishiOutlander (37,965)Outlander PHEV (2,810)
NissanRogue (350,447)GT-R (331)
PorscheMacan (22,667)Taycan (130 (New))
SubaruOutback (181,178)BRZ (2,334)
TeslaModel 3
ToyotaRAV4 (448,071)Mirai (1,502)
VolkswagenTiguan (7,931)Arteon (283)
Volvo TBA TBA

*Chevrolet and GMC figures include truck sales as well as car sales (as do Toyota, Nissan and Honda). The best and worst-selling models reflect the best and worst-selling cars, rather than SUVs (like the Yukon) or trucks. Those figures will be posted on TFLtruck.com.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR