The Updated 2020 Audi A4 Starts Off At $38,395 — Slightly Less Expensive Than The Old One

The new model comes in about $1,800 less

Pricing has now been released on the full range of facelifted Audi A4 models for 2020. The faster S4 model with 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque will start at $49,995, including destination. The A4 Allroad will start at $45,595, both unchanged from 2019.

All-wheel drive “45 TFSI” models carries a $3,500 premium over the base A4 “40” version, but also bumps power to 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque from 188 hp and 236 lb-ft respectively. Each A4 model is offered with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Step up to the sportier S4, and you’ll get a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 in place of the four-cylinder unit. The S4 puts out a beefier 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic dual-clutch unit. Thanks to the extra power, Audi claims a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds.

2020 Audi A4 pricing

Audi is simplifying its trim levels for 2020. The Titanium trim is gone, while buyers will still have the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige models to choose from. The “40” and “45” naming schemes remain, with the former being front-wheel drive only.

Model Premium Premium Plus Prestige A4 40 TFSI $38,395 $41,995 $47,945 A4 45 TFSI quattro $41,895 $44,995 $50,945 A4 allroad quattro $45,595 $48,695 $54,645 S4 $50,895 $53,395 $59,345

*Prices include Audi’s $995 destination fee.

Comparing the 2020 Audi A4 against the previous model won’t show many radical changes. However, Audi did go through with minor updates to almost every piece of bodywork including a stretched grille and larger air inlets. The sporty S4 sets itself apart from the range with bespoke trim accents, quad exhaust tips, and a lip spoiler. The optional black optic package includes black trim and wheels in a titanium finish.

Interior features

The 2020 Audi A4 range also has the brand’s new MIB 3 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch display. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard through Audi’s smartphone interface, while a 705-watt, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system is available as an option. Other extras include Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, wireless charging and a full-color head-up display.

As before, A4 quattro models have the available S line interior package, adding sporty elements without stepping up to the full-blown S4. Those features include things like a flat-bottom steering wheel with the S line badge, Alcantara-imbued leather seats, stainless steel pedal caps and brushed aluminum trim accents. Automatic three-zone climate control and LED lighting comes standard across the range, as does heated power-adjustable seats. S4 models get pneumatic side bolsters and a massage function.

Beyond entertainment, the 2020 Audi A4 also hosts a wide range of safety and driver assistance features. Audi’s pre sense system can alert the driver of upcoming hazards and intervene to prepare for an unavoidable accident. Adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic assist, a top-view 360-degree camera system, active lane assist and park assist are all options as well.