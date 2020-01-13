2020 Genesis G90 Sedan Starts From $73,195 — ‘Ultimate’ Tops Out Around $80,000

The revamped and restyled 2020 Genesis G90 remains the top of Hyundai’s luxury brand. It takes on the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but without the potentially outlandish prices. Case in point, while a new BMW 740i starts at $87,445, the G90 comes in at a much more approachable $73,195.

That price is for the 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium, which is the most affordable trim. From there, you can equip all-wheel drive for $75,695 ($2,500 more), or you can step up to the Ultimate model. The 3.3T houses the same 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque as the previous version. The Ultimate, on the other hand, packs a 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V-8 with 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Both engines mate up to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Rear-wheel drive versions of the 5.0-liter 2020 Genesis G90 Ultimates start at $76,695. Finally, opting for the top-end Ultimate AWD raises the price tag to $79,195. That’s a good chunk of change, but it’s still much less expensive than the European competition. What’s more, it’s also on par with the Lexus LS.

All 2020 Genesis G90 models incorporate a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support among a host of other luxury and safety features. Genesis offers a no-cost Service Valet program which includes 3 years or 36,000 miles of scheduled maintenance, on top of the standard warranty.