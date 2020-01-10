The 2020 Honda Civic Type R Gets A Serious Refresh

It's still one of the most exciting cars Honda builds

Real upgrades for the outrageous Honda 

Announced today, Honda is giving the 2020 Civic Type R a serious update. The new model will keep the 306 horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 295 lb-ft of torque. It will also keep the six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential, but Honda will shorten the throws on the updated model.

With the changes coming up, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R also gets a price bump as well.

More than just skin-deep changes

Here is everything Honda is doing for the 2020 Civic Type R

 
  • The Type R gets new two-piece brake rotors 

  • New brake pads designed to reduce fade and improve high-speed braking efficiency. Suspension revisions for 2020 will include

  • Newly updated dampers

  • Stiffer rear bushings

  • Honda performed modifications to the front suspension to reduce friction and improve steering feel.

  • Exterior design enhancements will also include a new larger front grille opening for improved engine cooling. 

  • The 2020 model will be available in a new, (Type R-exclusive color) Boost Blue.

  • There’s a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a new shifter with a restyled knob and shorter shift throws.

  • The Type R also adds the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. 

    According to Honda, “Additional information about the U.S.-spec 2020 Civic Type R will be available closer to its on-sale date later this year.”

Check out this fun video where we pit the Honda Civic Type R against the best from Japan! 

 

 

