The 2020 Honda Civic Type R Gets A Serious Refresh

It's still one of the most exciting cars Honda builds

[Photos: Honda]

Real upgrades for the outrageous Honda

Announced today, Honda is giving the 2020 Civic Type R a serious update. The new model will keep the 306 horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 295 lb-ft of torque. It will also keep the six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential, but Honda will shorten the throws on the updated model.

With the changes coming up, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R also gets a price bump as well.

More than just skin-deep changes

Here is everything Honda is doing for the 2020 Civic Type R

The Type R gets new two-piece brake rotors

New brake pads designed to reduce fade and improve high-speed braking efficiency. Suspension revisions for 2020 will include

Newly updated dampers

Stiffer rear bushings

Honda performed modifications to the front suspension to reduce friction and improve steering feel.

Exterior design enhancements will also include a new larger front grille opening for improved engine cooling.

The 2020 model will be available in a new, (Type R-exclusive color) Boost Blue.

There’s a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a new shifter with a restyled knob and shorter shift throws.

The Type R also adds the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. According to Honda, “Additional information about the U.S.-spec 2020 Civic Type R will be available closer to its on-sale date later this year.” Check out this fun video where we pit the Honda Civic Type R against the best from Japan!