The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Gets A Range Bump To 170 Miles, But At A Price

The new model is $2,730 more than the old one

Modern electric cars are all about range, range, range. As we’ve discovered with the aging Volkswagen e-Golf, just getting by with ~125 miles of range isn’t enough. So too is that the case with the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, so the 2020 update brings a healthy range bump to keep it competitive. This new model manages 170 miles on a charge, up from 124 miles (EPA rated) in the previous version.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric model comes in two trims: the base SE and the more luxurious Limited. Now, there is a price to pay for that improved range. with the new model starting at $34,100, including Hyundai’s $955 destination charge. SEL models start from $39,670.

All 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric models come with a 38.3 kWh battery. Beyond the capacity bump from the old model’s 28 kWh unit, you also get faster DC charging. According to Hyundai, the Ioniq gets an upgraded charger to allow up to 80 percent of its total charging in 54 minutes. The on-board charger is faster as well, increasing its speed from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW.

The electric motor delivers 118 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque. That power level puts the Ioniq’s electric motor on par with the Volkswagen e-Golf, but falls short of the base Nissan Leaf.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric trim level features

An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard on the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support comes standard on both the SE and SEL models as well. Other standard features on the SE include smart cruise control with stop and go, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, high beam assist and driver attention warning.

Stepping up to the SEL bumps the infotainment screen up to 10.25 inches for a start. You also get a Harman Kardon audio system, touchscreen heating and cooling controls and ambient interior lightings. On the safety front, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Following Assist and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist with rear cross traffic alert come standard with the SmartSense suite.

