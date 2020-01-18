The 2020 Hyundai Venue Is the Smallest and Newest Hyundai – Here’s What Makes It Special!

At the top end of the crossover market, we’ve been positively inundated with huge three-row models, with the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride being two of the latest examples. Apart from their size, though, bigger crossovers are getting more and more expensive. Fully-loaded Hyundai Palisade models cost nearly $50,000 — and while that is a lot of car for the money, most younger buyers don’t have that kind of scratch to drop on a brand new car. Smaller crossovers like the Santa Fe and Tucson also fit the needs of those who don’t have large families, but what if you need something even smaller than that? That’s where the 2020 Hyundai Venue comes in.

Filling out the crossover lineup even further, the Venue slots in below the already small Kona. It carries on some of the funky styling cues from that model, and Hyundai’s aiming it at young millennial entrepreneurs. Whereas the Kona starts off just over $21,000 (including destination), you can get into the 2020 Hyundai Venue for just $18,470.

For that money, you actually get some more premium features present across the entire range. Even base SE models come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Forward collision avoidance assist comes standard, as does lane keep assist and a Driver Attention Warning system. All 2020 Hyundai Venue models also get the same naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter engine with 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. That doesn’t sound like much power — and it isn’t — but you can get this base model with a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue Gets Up to 34 MPG

Another appealing aspect to the 2020 Hyundai Venue for millennial entrepreneurs is the fuel economy. “Young millennial entrepreneur” is one way to imply you probably don’t have much in the way of “capital”. If you do need to pinch every penny, then the Venue does get up to 35 mpg according to EPA ratings with the manual transmission. If you’re a millennial who can’t or don’t want to row your own gears, the continuously variable transmission available in all Venue trims gets up to 34 mpg on the highway.

Even this top-end 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL we’re driving in sunny Miami, Florida only comes in at $23,280, making it one of the most affordable cars out there. While those big SUVs are gaining ground in the market, it’s nice to see automakers come out with more affordable options like the Nissan Kicks and indeed the 2020 Hyundai Venue. Both are just front-wheel drive, but if you just need to get around the city, that’s likely not a deal-breaker.

The Venue does have some faults, which you can see in the video above, but overall it’s a substantial value for the money. Let us know what you think of the Venue in the comments below, and stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more small crossover news, views and real-world reviews.