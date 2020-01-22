The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Is The Priciest Yet (To Start) — 4-Door Starts From $47,875

[Photo: Jeep]

After some speculation, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon has officially made its way into the lineup through the brand’s configurator page. Like the JK before it, the Wrangler JL is quickly adding on special editions, all with higher price tags than the models on which they’re based. Joining the Black and Tan, the Willys, the Freedom, and the recently announced North Edition, there’s the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon. It’s the top of the current crop, with prices for 4-door models starting at $47,875.

The Rubicon Recon is $18,085 more than the base 2-door Wrangler Sport, and $2,755 more than a similarly equipped Rubicon.

Building on the standard Rubicon

For that money, you’re immediately greeted by a blacked out grille up front, as well as a steel bumper with a bumper hoop and red-painted recovery hooks. 33-inch Falken Wildpeak mud-terrains wrap 17-inch machine-finished wheels, and you get Recon badging with matte black hood and side decals.

Under the hood, the only engine choice for the Wrangler Rubicon Recon is the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. That engine is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Neither the base 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, which can be had with a manual transmission, nor the 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel can be had here.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon still comes with the whole range of colors you can get for the other Wrangler trims, as well as all your options for either hard or soft tops. The Rubicon Recon comes with the 7-inch Uconnect 4 system as standard. The larger 8.4-inch system with navigation is a $1,695 option, as it is on the normal Rubicon.

From the base Sport to this 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon, there are now eleven different choices for trim levels. Stay tuned for much more on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler coming soon! In the meantime, watch the EcoDiesel model take on our long-term Gladiator: