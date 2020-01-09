2020 Mazda CX-3 Slims Down To A Single Trim Level, With Prices Starting From $21,685

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 will make its way onto dealer lots, sharing the space with the all-new CX-30. While the automaker isn’t killing the model off just yet, it is shrinking down the trim level choices for the upcoming model year. Instead of three trims you used to get, there’s now just a single offering: the CX-3 Sport.

On the pricing front, you do have to pay $250 more than you would have for the base 2019 model. The front-wheel drive version starts at $21,685, including Mazda’s $1,045 destination charge. However, since there is only one trim, you do get more standard equipment for your money. Features like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and rain-sensing wipers all come standard on the 2020 Mazda CX-3. Blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert continue as standard fare, while you also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for the first time on the model.

All-wheel drive adds $1,400

The base price for an all-wheel drive model, on the other hand, starts at $23,085. With the standard features you get, that price puts the CX-3 on par with its rivals, like the Honda HR-V Sport, while the front-wheel drive version is competitive against the Toyota C-HR XLE and Nissan Kicks SV.

With the CX-3, you still get a 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G engine with 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. As with every other model, that comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

In trimming down the range to a single model, those wanting more luxurious features will have to step up to the new Mazda CX-30. Fortunately, that’s not a huge ask, since the base CX-30 starts at $22,945. Bumping up to the CX-30 also nets a more powerful engine, since it comes with the same 2.5-liter unit as the Mazda3 and CX-5. There, you get 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, without much of a penalty in fuel economy.