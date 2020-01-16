Is The 2020 Mercedes GLB A Baby G-Wagon? We Test It Off-Road To Find Out!

Not exactly a baby G-Wagon

This video, filmed in the Rocky Mountains asks, “Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB a Baby G-Wagon?” Well, it’s not. Instead, it’s a small crossover meant for urban use, not necessarily overland excursions. Still, it’s fairly capable and it does have Mercedes-Benz’s vaunted 4Matic all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a 221 horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 258 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission.

One of the more intriguing parts of the test is when Tommy subjects the GLB to a TFL slip-test. The 4Matic AWD system works remarkably well and it out-performed many other vehicles in its bracket. Traction is quite good.

Tommy notes that the articulation of the GLB is minimal, as such, he opts to challenge it on terrain that’s challenging for soft-roaders, but not proper 4X4s. With that being said, the performance was better than expected on many fronts.

Our 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB had a $51,210 as tested MSRP. In this video, watch as Tommy pushes the little Mercedes in terrain that few owners would even consider.

Why do we do this? Simply put: if it does well here, it will do well in most challenging situations! Check out the video above to see how it turns out, and stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more news, views and real-world off-road reviews.