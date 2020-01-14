Volkswagen’s Slightly Less Practical Atlas Cross Sport Starts At $31,565

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport fills out the brand’s crossover lineup by offering buyers a choice between the smaller Tiguan and larger, full-sized Atlas. Both of those cars offer three rows, while this one sacrifices that practical option for a more manageable size and leans a bit more on styling. It’s still a fairly big SUV, at least against its smaller stablemates, and now its pricing reveals it’s not far off the standard Atlas either.

Volkswagen announced pricing for all eight Atlas Cross Sport Trim levels. Starting with the base S, the range kicks off from $31,565, including VW’s $1,020 destination charge. Pricing for the larger Atlas isn’t available yet, but the 2019 Atlas S starts from $31,890, making the Cross Sport about $325 less expensive to start at the moment.

All versions of the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport come with the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that’s in the Atlas. That engine manages 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the larger V-6 is available on the SE model with the Technology package and SEL models. The 3.6-liter V-6 is more powerful, putting out 276 horsepower, while also packing 266 lb-ft of torque. Either engine mates up to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Volkswagen Atlas pricing by trim

The standard S model starts at $31,565, while all-wheel drive adds another $1,900 to the bottom line. For that, you get standard features like automatic LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a 6.5-inch infotainment display.

The SE adds more creature comforts to the mix, with prices starting at $34,965. All-wheel drive SE models start at $36,865. Keyless entry, heated side mirrors, leatherette seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a larger 8.0-inch unit come standard on this higher trim level. The trim also adds a power liftgate and three more USB ports, including two in the second row.

Two packages add more to the SE trim: the Technology and R-Line packages. Just getting the Technology package moves the price up to $36,965 with the four-cylinder engine. Going for the larger V-6 adds bumps that price up again to $38,365 for the front-wheel drive version. On top of the engine choices, you get 20-inch alloy wheels, remote start, and driver assist features like Park Distance Control and Automatic Cruise Control.

The R-Line package will be available sometime after launch, and moves the price up to $38,365 for the four-cylinder FWD version. The V-6 model costs $39,765, while all-wheel drive is still another $1,900 option. The R-Line is the sporty package, adding bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels, black accented bumpers and unique badging, as well as stainless steel pedal caps.

SEL adds more driver aids, comfort features

As with its bigger brother, the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport tops out with the SEL and SEL Premium trims. The SEL model starts at $40,565 for the four-cylinder front-wheel drive model, and adds things like full-chrome window surrounds, heated washer nozzes and a heated steering wheel. Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit also comes standard here as does a panoramic sunroof, while Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display come standard.

The R-Line package is also available with SEL and SEL Premium models. Opt for it with the more luxurious trim, and prices start from $42,265 for the four-cylinder front-wheel drive model.

Finally, at the top of the heap there’s the SEL Premium trim. All-wheel drive is standard on this model, so your only powertrain choice is with the engine. Four-cylinder models start from $47,305 while V-6 models come in at $49,105. Leather seats, power folding mirrors, and heated rear seats are some of the highlight features on the top trim level, in addition to all the other content down the range. The SEL Premium R-Line is the most expensive version, coming in at $50,805 with the V-6 engine.