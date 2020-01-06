Would You Buy A 2021 Ford Bronco If It Looked Like This?

Until the 2021 Ford Bronco actually reveals itself this spring, our collective imaginations can run wild as to how the actual final version would look. That’s where these renderings come in, courtesy of Bronco6G forum user TopRecon. Again, these are completely unofficial renderings based on the Bronco R Baja 1000 racer shown late last year. From that, the forum member imagined the production version in a variety of colors, both with and without the convertible roof.

The rendering definitely retains much of the retro styling we’re expecting in the 2021 Ford Bronco. Up front, there’s a large, flat grille and two old-school style round headlights. Around the back, you still get a spare tire carrier like on the old rigs, a short overhang and there are steel bumpers at both ends.

One of the smaller touches in some renderings, apart from the integrated winch in this orange one above, is the hood bulge with an “EcoBoost” badge on the side. Odds are Ford will offer the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that’s in the Ranger for the 2021 Ford Bronco. In the Ranger, that engine produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Of course, if Ford really felt like going all-out we could see a Bronco Raptor, with a larger engine and more power. A 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with over 300 horsepower could be a perfect fit, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s somewhere on the roadmap for the resurrected Bronco. We should know more later this spring.

Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates on the 2021 Ford Bronco! In the meantime, check out more of these renderings below and let us know what you think in the comments.