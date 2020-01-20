Spied! 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Seen In California With The Porsche 911 GT2 RS

A TFLcar reader caught the upcoming Chevy Corvette Z06 while the driver was turning around. [Photo: TFLcar]

By now, we’ve done plenty of coverage of the all-new, mid-engined 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. The new C8 generation is a major break from tradition for the iconic sports car, and this latest spy shot takes it to another level. Like the previous models, we know a Z06 and ZR1 versions of the new Corvette are coming. Now, though, we have another chance to see the Corvette Z06 up close, which should emerge as a 2022 model.

TFLcar reader Daniel S. caught this example in Julian, California, a tourist town just outside San Diego. Per his account, the Z06 had Sparco seats, which you can make out in the image below. More interesting than that, though, is the car Chevrolet looked to be benchmarking their hotter Corvette against.

Going head-to-head with Porsche?

Just a quick glimpse in the mirror in the lower right part of the second shot shows a Porsche 911. Specifically, it’s a GT2 RS, a $293,200 monster with 690 horsepower. According to Porsche, that car will hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph. Both cars are on manufacturer plates, and its presence lends perspective to exactly which Corvette this is.

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 looks a lot like a Stingray, but there are a few key differences. There’s a low-profile wing on the back, and the rear wheels and fenders are wider than the standard model. Under the hood, GM will fit an engine at least somewhat related to that in the C8.R race car. That means the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will pack a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank, dual overhead cam V-8 rather than a 6.2-liter push-rod unit. The company said the race engine will be adapted to road use, though we don’t have specifics on that yet.

At the moment, most reports suggest the Z06 will hover somewhere around 600 horsepower. That’s a healthy bump from the 495 in the Stingray, and remember this is naturally-aspirated horsepower. The inevitable ZR1, on the other hand, may have up to 800 horsepower thanks to a twin-turbocharged V-8.

Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more Corvette news, views and real-world reviews! In the meantime, see more on the new Corvette Stingray below: