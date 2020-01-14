BREAKING: 2021 Ford Bronco Spy Shots Show Off The Upcoming Four-Door Model

Yes, at long last, we’re finally seeing the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco in the flesh. We received these spy shots of the boxy, retro-styled SUV undergoing cold weather testing, and it’s our first opportunity to see exactly what Ford’s planning with the production model.

Previous renderings show the Bronco with the classic old-school shape and round headlights. This camouflage covers up some of the parts we’re most curious about, but those images don’t seem to be far off the mark in terms of overall shape. Short overhangs front and rear suggest the Bronco’s obvious intentions of taking on the four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, although we have it on good authority that Ford will introduce a two-door model as well. This model also has a solid amount of ground clearance, though breakover angle may be a bit of a concerning quality depending on how the wheelbase measures out.

Black camouflage covers the roof, but we expect the 2021 Ford Bronco to have a roofline similar to that of the Wrangler. That would mean the roof cuts straight back just above the windshield. Ford appears to be using some padding to hide the supposed removable tops this Bronco is supposed to have. One thing that appears to be missing — at least if we keep using the Wrangler as the yardstick for the Bronco’s features — are external hinges for the removable doors. That’s not to say the 2021 Ford Bronco won’t have them, since we’ve seen some of Ford’s patents suggesting the contrary, but that’s something that’s tough to spot through the camouflage. There is another strip of material running down the side of the SUV ahead of the driver’s side door and behind the fender, which may be there to hide external hinges.

Looking around the back

Now, around the back, the 2021 Ford Bronco has a rear tire carrier with an LED third brake light mounted just above it. Again, they’re behind camouflage, but these shots still show off the taillight design pretty clearly:

This particular Bronco, at least, looks like it has an LED set up with square brake lights around the edges, with turn signals integrated inside. Whether they’re integrated into the bodywork or stick out like the Wrangler’s taillights is a bit of an unknown quantity going by these pictures. As with the Ford Ranger, these photos do show the Bronco’s solid rear axle.

What about the engine?

While we still have no clear look at the engine, most evidence suggests the 2021 Ford Bronco will have a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, like what’s in the Ranger. Here we see a single exhaust outlet on the right side, which backs up a shared powertrain with the Ranger. That idea makes complete sense, although Ford may go one further and bring in the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 for a Raptor version.

We’re updating this post with more information, as this is a breaking story. Stay tuned!