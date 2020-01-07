Report: If You Love The Dodge Challenger, Don’t Worry — It May Live On Through At Least 2023

If the Dodge Challenger was a dog, it would be 84 years old by now. Despite the current generation’s production run stretching back to 2008, however, it’s lost little momentum in its twelve-year lifespan, with 2018 being its best sales year ever. In 2019, Dodge dealers sold 60,997 Challengers, out-selling the much newer Camaro by nearly 13,000 units (Chevy dealers sold 48,266 Camaros).

If you prefer the Challenger’s old-school charm — and clearly plenty still do — then a recent rumor from MoparInsiders should be welcome news for you. While we await an all-new Challenger in the next few years, sources within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said the current model is here to say until at least 2023. They may even continue building the Challenger we’ve known for the past twelve years at the Brampton, Ontario plant alongside the next-generation version.

Why is the Challenger still so popular?

Again, this is just a rumor at this point, as FCA hasn’t made an official statement on the Challenger’s fate. Automakers rarely comment about future products until they’re ready. So, it may be awhile before we have any hard news on the subject.

One of the major factors keeping the Challenger in production is its strong sales performance. It’s right between the Camaro and the Mustang. While Ford shifts more units, the Dodge Challenger has a certain appeal with its old-school muscle car charm. Not just that, but the fact that the current Challenger has been in production so long means FCA is clearing greater profit on each car they sell. It’s one of those cars that can appeal to a massive audience, thanks to its lineup ranging from the base V-6 model all the way up to versions like the SRT Demon, not to mention all the special editions.

The Dodge Challenger just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

FCA’s tactic to build older models alongside newer ones seems sound, considering its history. The ancient Dodge Grand Caravan is sold even though the Pacifica is a much more modern, feature-packed design. The company sold the Jeep Wrangler JK alongside the new JL, and they also sell the Ram 1500 Classic with the new fifth-generation models.

As we expect a new Dodge Challenger and Charger to make their way down the assembly line in the next couple years, we’re interested to see exactly what happens to this decade-old design. Emissions regulations may eventually beat out nostalgia and FCA will have to consign this Challenger to the history books. Until then, though, it seems you’ll still be able to buy this model for quite awhile longer.