Fisker Ocean EV Crossover Priced At $37,499 – Aims To Fight The Tesla Model Y Head On

Fisker Ocean officially debuts at CES 2020

With production scheduled to begin in late 2021, the Fisker Ocean EV crossover will have a starting price of $37,499. That price is before incentives. The Fisker Ocean EV will challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and Jaguar I-Pace.

With a $250 deposit, you can reserve your own. There is a lease available for $379 a month with a $2,999 down payment. This lease is fully configurable (one month to several years) with up to 30,000-mile annual allowance.

The right numbers

With an electric motor on each axle, the Fisker Ocean has a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of around 80 kilowatt-hours. According to Karma, the Ocean will have a range between 250 and 300 miles. This is based on the driving habits of the operator. There’s also a solar panel roof that can provide up to 1,000 extra miles of range annually, IF the weather cooperates.

The upcoming charging network Electrify America (which is owned by Volkswagen) will work with Karma to provide charging support.

“California Mode” lets the air in

One notable feature of the Fisker Ocean EV crossover is California Mode. The Ocean has six side windows that can lower, it also has a rear windshield that can be lowered into its tailgate. That, along with the large sunroof make for a feeling of a convertible when all are open. Trigger the California Mode and all eight windows open at once.

This, along with next-level tech, including a massive heads-up display (HUD) help the Ocean appeal to a wide audience. According to Fisker, they plan to build other vehicles on the Ocean’s platform. If all goes well, they project building up to one million vehicles between 2022 and 2027.