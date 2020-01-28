What Do You Think Of The Ford “Maverick”? Baby Bronco Spied Testing Again In Arizona

Ford's smaller Bronco may be called Maverick after all, according to a new report

Yes, today is officially another day and we have another Bronco story. BUT — stick with us for a moment — we have another sighting of the so-called “Baby Bronco.” This time, a TFLcar reader sent in photos of the car testing outside Phoenix, Arizona. The Bronco’s baby brother is set to debut sometime in 2020, though we’re not exactly sure when just yet.

According to a new report, the new Baby Bronco should emerge in August, after the larger Bronco reveal.

Ford’s going to call it the “Bronco Maverick”

Once again, we see similar camouflage to previous spy shots we’ve seen. While this car shares its boxy shape with the larger Bronco, this one is based on the Escape crossover platform.

According to the Bronco6G forum, Ford landed on “Maverick” as the name for the baby Bronco. Other names in the running included Bronco Scout, simply Scout, or Bronco Maverick. For those in the younger generations, the Maverick was originally a Falcon-based compact car built in the 1970s. Now, a forum post uncovered the name in Ford part numbers. Coincidentally, those numbers also listed the Maverick Bronco as a 2020 model year vehicle.

Since it’s based on the escape, the Ford Maverick Bronco should retain its powertrains. That means it could have a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine in base models. For more powerful versions on higher trims, we may get a 2.0-liter model as well. Both would come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while it should have independent suspension front and rear.

Possible pricing is a complete mystery at this point. However, when we look at it against the Jeep Renegade, we’d expect a Bronco Maverick to fall somewhere in the $20,000 – $30,000 range to start.

As we inch closer to the big Bronco’s reveal, we should see more information on its smaller sibling emerge as well. Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates. Check out more spy shots below, from when we thought Ford would call it the “Adventurer”.