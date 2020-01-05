Ford Ranger Raptor V8, Cheap Speed and Hauling a Horse? [Ask Nathan]

Nathan and The Fast Lane Car team are here to answer your (reasonable) questions. Interesting and/or entertaining emails will be posted to this column. If it’s relevant in the automotive universe, there’s a chance we may know something about it. The author’s email address and full name will be omitted – leaving your first name, initials or nickname, your preference.

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will there be a Ford Ranger Raptor V8?

Help with cheap speed?

Can I haul a horse in a small pickup truck?

The first question comes from a Ford fan who heard a rumor about a possible Ford Ranger Raptor V8.

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Natedogg!!! Ford Ranger Raptor V8, is it true!?!?!?!?!??

If it is, do you think it will come here? Man I hope so!!!!

LT D55

A: Hi there!

Andre at TFLtruck is salivating all over this.

A few “insiders” along with a number of journalists are saying that Ford is testing a Ranger Raptor V8 test mule right now. According to these sources, it will either replace or be sold alongside the current four-cylinder diesel. The ten-speed automatic transmission may be the only transmission available.

The reports state that a revised version of the “Coyote” 5.0-liter V8 has been shoehorned into the engine bay of the Ranger. In its current form, the Coyote V8 makes 395 horsepower and 400 lbs-feet of torque. To put that into perspective, the EcoBoost four-banger currently available in the United State makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The overseas Ranger Raptor has a two-liter, twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel that makes 210 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

As for availability in the United States? Well, it’s hard to say for sure what Ford is thinking. They are about to hit the streets in the new Bronco, baby Bronco and Tremor Super Duty. That’s a lot of choice under one roof. It’s hard to say if Ford is worried about sapping sales of the full-size Raptor by introducing a Ranger Raptor.

I truly hope they do and I hope rage V8 is part of the equation.

N

The next email comes from a viewer who wants to make his ride a little faster for little dough.

Q: Yo man!

I have no money. Like NO money but I want to make my old Mustang a little quicker. It’s a 1996 or 1997, because the stickers and vin don’t match the title. Anyway, it has the 4.6 V8 and a manual transmission.

I blew my wad on some tires Goodyear Eagle Sports and it helped a bit. I live in Arizona and there are some great driving roads just outside of Phoenix. I want a little more pep out of my old Mustang.

Can you help?

El Guapo

A: Howdy amigo!

There are a few things you can do right off the bat to make your car handle a lot better without spending money. You have to remember, some of these suggestions are only temporary, and may be an issue if you do not replace these items when you’re done having fun.

One of the quickest ways to gain performance is to eliminate weight.

If you have tons of clutter in your car, consider removing it. Even twenty pounds saved can make a difference.

Extra tools, spare tires, seats – these things can be (temporarily) removed and save you a lot of weight. You will notice better performance immediately.

A clean car can make for a faster car. Not just the paint, but underneath. Extra crap that built up under your car can cause drag as well.

Low tires can slow you down. Make sure you are running at the proper tire pressure. It helps.

If you can spare a little coin, a basic tune-up can go a long way. You may gain quite a bit of performance with new spark plugs alone.

Sometimes, cleaning your fuel-injection system will help too.

I hope this helps!

N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to haul a horse in his truck. His midsize truck…

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter): Is it possible to haul a 900 pound horse in a Toyota Tacoma?

My truck is rated at over 1,100 pounds. I have an extra cab with a longer bed.

ManTuckey

A: Hi

Even if you have a long bed setup, your bed is about six-feet long. As far as I know, a horse can be eight-feet long. So, that’s the first problem.

I would imagine the second problem is the fact that you have to load the horse in the bed of the truck, which is kind of high off the ground. And, unless you have a special cab/cap on your truck specifically built for livestock, I would imagine that the animal will be uncomfortable in your truck as well.

All in all, I think a trailer would be a much smarter idea.

N

Speaking of trailers…

