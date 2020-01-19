Ask Nathan: More On The 2021 Nissan Frontier, Van Life Hippie And Selling The Ram Rebel Rouser?

[Photo: TFLtruck]

Is there new information about the 2021 Nissan Frontier?

I want to be a “Van Life” hippy!

Is the Ram Rebel Rouser for sale?

The first question comes from a Nissan truck fan who heard that there is more (unconfirmed) information about the 2021 Nissan Frontier.

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Greetings and salutations Nathan my boy. I am a current owner of a 2008 Nissan Frontier with 209,000 miles.

Still runs almost like new. I want to know about the 2021 Nissan Frontier. What’s up with it? I like Nissan trucks and can’t wait for the 2021 Nissan Frontier.

A: Howdy!

Over the past few years, we’ve done several updates on the upcoming 2021 Nissan Frontier. Interest has been impressive both on TFLcar.com and TFLtruck.com. You can check out this recent update regarding the Frontier with a possible turbo – but we have more to add to that.

We mention the new Frontier in this above video too!

On top of the other “insider” rumors, we now have some possible news about the powertrain and design.

Here’s some new info:

On top of the four-cylinder turbo rumors we already covered, we are now hearing about a 3.6-liter V6. This “high-tech” engine is supposed to be more powerful and far more efficient the old 4.0-liter V6 currently used.

A version of the new Titan‘s new 9-speed automatic transmission may make an appearance as well. There is no word on a manual transmission, but it would make sense to keep it as an option for lower end models.

The platform/frame of the upcoming Frontier is rumored to be based on a shortened Titan platform.

One of the more less-likely, but awesome-if-they-could-pull-it-off rumors has to do with a V8. Speculating that the Titan platform already has provisions for a V8, some think a Frontier with the Endurance V8 (used in the Titan) is a possibility in the highest-level trims.

One cab – two beds?

Nissan may discontinue the King Cab version of the Frontier as they are slow selling compared to the popularity of the Crew Cab. This could lower production costs as well. At the same time, Nissan may continue to have a long bed and short bed option available.

Given the popularity of the current Pro-4X option – we expect a version of this setup to be available in the 2021 Nissan Frontier. That should mean an augmented suspension, armor, trim and (hopefully) an electronically locking rear differential.

We hear that they will add Nissan Safety Shield 360, plus a host of higher tech goodies to the Frontier as standard equipment.

That’s what we have for now. The hype for the next Nissan Frontier is high given the popularity and resurgence of mid-size pickup trucks.

We will report on any other nugget of news we get about this truck.

The next email comes from a longtime viewer who wants a van to suit her change in lifestyle.

Q: Can you please point me in the right direction?

I wanted to make a change for some time. My passion is camping and travel, but I have only seen a few states. I live in Lubbock, Texas and everything is quite a drive as you could imagine.

Right now, I work with preschoolers and the elderly nonstop. This is to build up for an early retirement. I’m only a 53-year-old single lady with my son serving in the U.S. Navy. There’s nothing to keep me from traveling right?

So I want to realize my dream of becoming a late-blooming hippie and travel to the lower 48 living in a van. If I plan this correctly, I can make this work for the long term. I don’t want anything as big, bulky or as expensive as a motor home. My sights were set on something more practical.

Oh Nathan, just the idea of waking up seeing a new forrest, ocean, desert or other exciting vista makes me so hopeful. It’s such a precious dream I have.

I have watched many of your videos and I love the ones you did with Andre and the Volkswagen California van. That was lovely to watch! I love the van and it is exactly what I am looking for. My problem is and as you know, they don’t sell them here. I’m crushed!

Nathan, can you please point me in the right direction? I need to find a van that has similar amenities to the California while being affordable. I know there are companies out there that can outfit a small van for living. That’s what I need!

Please tell Andre, Tommy and Roman that y’all are a lot of fun to watch!

Ruth B

A: Hello Ruth!

Thank you so much for your patronage and that great email!

Nearly every small van out there has the potential to become a good camping/overlanding rig. They are inexpensive, cheap to run and remarkably utilitarian. The question is, what can you live without?

Smaller vans, like the ones I featured, usually have no bathroom. Although a cassette/portable toilette is an easy fix for some. I know of a few folks who have a shower/potty tent that takes minutes to set-up and works quite well. IF you’re okay with exiting your vehicle to take care of your business.

Others feel they have just enough room to use a porta potty inside their vehicle.

None of the smaller vans (that can be easily converted) have all-wheel drive as an option. Although, you can get a Toyota Sienna with all-wheel drive, but it’s a passenger van and not as easy to convert.

As far as inexpensive vans go, the Nissan NV is one of the least expensive. In the video above you can see the up-fitter Recon Campers, which provides similar amenities that came with the Volkswagen California.

Other, much less expensive options consists of companies like Wayfarer Vans who do modular conversion kits like the one in the above video. It truly depends on how you hope to live over time.

Some folks would rather have a home on wheels while others simply need a roof over their heads and wheels to move them. One thing I can recommend, join a few Van Life boards, fan pages and information events (various overland expos too) and ask the experts.

Best of luck!

The last question comes from a Ram Rebel Rouser fan asking if it’s for sale!

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter): Hi TFL! Is the Rebel Rouser still around?

Is it for sale?

M Lazer

A: Yep!

We still have the Rebel Rouser and, given it’s finished its test cycle with us, we’re putting it up for sale.

Andre and I are sad to see it go. Unfortunately, we have to move one project in and move another one out to keep our viewers interested in the new content. Sadly, that means even the mighty Rebel Rouser.

