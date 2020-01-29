The 2020 Genesis GV80 Will Arrive This Summer: Here’s What You Need To Know

After its first unveil in South Korea, Genesis officially revealed the GV80 here in the United States. It’s the brand’s first SUV, set to take on luxury rivals like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7 among others, and is set to arrive in U.S. showrooms this summer. The company hasn’t officially announced pricing yet, but we expect this model to start somewhere north of $50,000. Genesis says the “V” in GV80 stands for versatility, signaling its expansion away from a sedan-exclusive lineup. As with its G70, G80 and G90 sedan lineup, this model falls relatively close to the mid-range G80 on footprint.

Genesis GV80 dimensions

The new Genesis GV80 sports a 116.3-inch long wheelbase, a couple inches shorter than the G80. It is 194.7 inches long, 77.8 inches wide and 67.5 inches tall, making it more or less the same size as a BMW X5. To put it against its Asian and American competition, it’s slightly larger than a Lexus RX but smaller than a Lincoln Aviator. For passengers, this crossover seats five by default with power-folding second-row seats. A power-folding third row is available as an option to seat seven passengers. As with the G90 flagship, the Genesis GV80 wears a large grille at the front with slim headlights. Around the back, the taillights have a similar split assembly, with the middle section of the liftgate tucked in, in contrast to the sloping roof line as it makes its way back from the B-pillar.

At this reveal event in Miami, Florida, Genesis also shed more light on the powertrains we’ll get here. The Korean version has a 3.0-liter turbodiesel which won’t make its way to the American-spec GV80. Instead, either a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit or a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 comprise the engine options here. Genesis hasn’t announced exact power figures, but the four cylinder should manage around 300 horsepower (it makes 295 horsepower in the Hyundai Sonata N Line). The V-6, on the other hand, should manage more than 370 horsepower, since the 3.3-liter mill in Genesis’ sedans makes 365 horsepower.

More of a minimalist interior

Step inside the Genesis GV80, and you’ll notice the interior takes a more minimalist approach to, say, a G80. There are fewer buttons on the center stack, and the climate controls are tilted forward, leading your eyes toward the 14.5-inch display. That screen is best operated by a rotary dial on the center console, while there’s also a rotary dial replacing the standard shift lever for the eight-speed automatic transmission. The steering wheel also takes on a different style approach to the sedans with its two-spoke design.

As with any of its luxury competition, safety features are a key focus in the new Genesis GV80. Beyond the normal systems like forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring, you’ll also get some new tech by way of the Highway Driving Assist feature. The system will perform automatic lane changing, in addition to adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and other semi-autonomous functions.

Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates, including other models Genesis plans to roll out in the near future to expand its SUV lineup.