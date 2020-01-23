Mopar Will Reveal A Jeep Performance Parts Special Edition Wrangler At The 2020 Chicago Auto Show

[Photo: FCA]

If you’re in the market for a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, you currently have no shortage of trim options. Quite the contrary actually, as there are technically eleven distinct models on sale for this model year. Now, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ in-house parts division Mopar will unveil another limited-edition model at this year’s Chicago Auto Show, which kicks off in early February. We saw a range of Jeep Performance Parts launch with the new Wrangler JL, but Mopar will showcase a limited-edition model based on the parts catalog next week.

Based on Fiat Chrysler’s description, it’s clear where this special model is headed. “Mopar offers more than 200 Jeep Performance Parts: quality-tested parts and accessories specifically designed and engineered for off-road performance enthusiasts.” To that end, what we can see shows the steel tube doors, bead-lock wheels and a JPP decal on the rear quarter panel.

Exactly which parts will debut on the Jeep Performance Parts limited edition model is still up for interpretation. However, as the goal is to showcase what’s available, it’s likely Mopar will throw nearly everything it offers at this special Wrangler.

FCA did not specifically mention the size of the production run or the price of a JPP edition model. We'll know more when we make it to the Chicago Auto Show in the first week of February.