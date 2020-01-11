The Original 1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt Just Sold For $3.4 Million

Sean Kiernan shows his 1968 Mustang GT to Molly McQueen, granddaughter of film legend Steve McQueen. Kiernan’s car was used during filming of the movie “Bullitt.” Fifty years later, he brought it to the 2018 North American International Auto Show as Ford was revealing its all-new 2019 Mustang BULLITT.

Original Bullitt sells for $3.4 Million

Sold today at Mecum Auctions at a special event in Kissimmee, Florida, the 1968 Ford Mustang GT used in the Steve McQueen movie Bullitt went under the hammer for $3.4 million. This makes the Highland Green Mustang (the only survivor of the movie, another studio Mustangs was jumped and nearly destroyed) the most valuable Ford Mustang – ever.

While the ’68 Mustang was mostly stock, it had a bunch of camera mounts, re-enforced underpinnings, suspension and a power bump for the movie. Since the film, the ’68 Mustang went through a few owners. At one point in time, the original Bullitt Mustang was driven by a third-grade teacher.

At one point, Steve McQueen himself tried to buy this car from the family.

The history is beautifully laid out, along with the most recent Mustang Bullitt in the video below.

Contrary to some folks who think this vehicle had a 289 or a 351cid power plant – it doesn’t. It has a 390-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission. The way it should be.

At this time, the identity of the winning bidder is unknown.