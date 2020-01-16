Porsche 718 Fans Rejoice: The Boxster And Cayman GTS 4.0 Get The Six-Cylinder Engines They Deserve

[Photos: Porsche]

If you couldn’t quite bring yourself to spring for the 2.5-liter flat four 718 GTS models, fear not, as Porsche has officially fixed the situation with the all-new 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0.

Ditching the old four-banger, these new models have a 4.0-liter six-cylinder instead, as the name implies. The bump in power from the old GTS means the new models go from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 293 km/h (182 mph). Porsche says the updated two-seaters use the same boxer engine as the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, though it makes a bit less power here. The engine’s 394 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque is slightly down (by 20 hp and 1 lb-ft, respectively) on the GT4, but that’s still enough to make these cars reasonably quick.

Lower ride height, better balance

Naturally, Porsche isn’t the sort of company to throw in a bigger engine with some extra power and call it a day. The Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 have a 20 millimeter (about 3/4 of an inch) lower ride height. Both cars also get Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, as well as a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The Sport Chrono package also comes standard, as it does on the GT4. Finally, Porsche is fitting the GTS 4.0 with 13.8-inch six-piston brakes up front, and 13-inch brakes in the rear, with ceramic composite discs as an option.

When it comes to the looks, Porsche’s taken the typical German approach of refinement over complete revolution. That means the overall look isn’t that different from the four-cylinder GTS models. That said, you do get plenty of Alcantara throughout the interior, as well as carbon fiber trim and the choice of Carmine Red or Chalk accents on the instrument cluster, seat belts, and decorative seams. Bose and Burmester surround sound systems are will be available as optional equipment.

The new Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 will go on sale at German dealerships in March. Porsche didn’t specify a U.S. launch date yet, but we expect to see these cars on our shores later this year.