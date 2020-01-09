Yes, Subaru Really Did Just Call Their Customized Forester That

Look, I get that there’s so much downright depressing craziness going on in the world right now. So I completely understand why someone at Subaru thought about a name for this specialized Forester and went, “You know what? I’m going to go for it. I dare people to actually call this car by its name.”

That name, as I’m sure you’ve astutely put together from the image above, is the Forester Ultimate Customied Kit Special Edition.

Right.

This car is on display right now at the 2020 Singapore Auto Show, as originally reported by Top Gear Phillipines. Our friends over at Jalopnik spotted a YouTube video from user glitchFan2428 (shown below), and Andrew Collins doesn’t back down from what, to some, is a cringe-inducing name. “I’m not one to back down from peer pressure, so here we are. Aside from the trolly name, the car’s actually pretty clean.”

I can’t help but agree. This is a pretty cool-looking Forester, all things considered, and the company also brought along with an e-Boxer model and their Viziv Adrenaline Concept.

Of course, we don’t normally cover Subaru stories, but the name seems to be one of those classic cases of unfortunate translation from Japan. You know, the same sort of thing that gave us the Mazda Titan Dump or the Isuzu Mysterious Utility Wizard, otherwise known as the Rodeo. Fun fact: You can actually buy a Titan Dump from a U.S. importer right now.

Sadly, you probably won’t be able to buy a Forester — well, that — in the U.S. anytime soon. That said, clearly the person who came up with this name just doesn’t give AF. We always need more interesting names in the car world, and I can only imagine rolling up to Cars and Coffee next month in this Forester. Especially as the normal Forester is a bit, meh, this one looks like a lot more fun.

Well played, Subaru. Well played.