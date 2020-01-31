Super Bowl LIV Commercial Round-up: Here’s What To Look Out For During Sunday’s Game!

This is what to look out for when the Chiefs take on the 49ers

Oh yeah, Hummer’s back! Well, nearly — you will get a glimpse of it during the game. [Photo: GMC]

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest advertising day of the year, and it’s one automakers have jumped on with their exciting, silly and weird commercials. It’s that time of year again, and as we gear up to see the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in fifty years as they take on the San Francisco 49ers, these are the car-themed commercials you’ll want to watch out for.

The game itself kicks out on Fox this Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 PM EST.

A lot of the marketing leviathans return this year: Audi, Kia, Toyota and the like. However, there are a few rookies to the game as well, like Genesis. That said, Planters had my favorite commercial last year, as a high-energy ad with Mötley Crüe’s Kickstart my heart and Charlie Sheen, no less. Things are a bit more somber this year, as Planters apparently decided to kill off Mr. Peanut in their latest Super Bowl commercial.

Audi: “Let It Go”

While the e-tron GT headlined Audi’s Super Bowl spot last year, now the baton has passed to the e-tron Sportback. Think Audi’s electric SUV but with more coupe-ish styling. More to the point, if you haven’t already figured it out by the title, is Maisie Williams channeling her inner Elsa as she fights nightmarish (and polluting) L.A. traffic.

Genesis: “Young Luxury”

Somebody had to make luxury fun, and Genesis is calling out its rivals with its first SUV, the GV80. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend star in the ad, and the former’s keeping it real during a ritzy cocktail party. Old luxury had a good run, with new luxury belonging to the young, and fashionably late.

GMC: EV Hummer

“A quiet revolution is coming,” says GMC. In the age of endless franchise reboots and constant reinventions, nothing is ever truly dead. Enter the Hummer, formerly an gas-chugging tribute to American might. Now, General Motors aims to reinvent the brand under the GMC marque as an all-electric truck with 1,000 horsepower and — get this — 11,500 lb-ft of torque.

Check out more of our coverage on the news below:

Hyundai: “Smart Pahk”

Okay, I laughed at this one may more than I should have. Hyundai rotates in big-name stars for its goofier ads, and this year is no exception. This ad features the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, as well as native Bostonians Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski. The fancy new Sonata arrives and shows just how easily it can pahk itself, just about anywhere.

Jeep: Something (They’re not telling us)

So, Jeep announced on Wednesday (January 29) that something will air during Super Bowl LIV. They didn’t say what, but mentioned that it’s a 60-second spot. “Viewers will have to watch closely to see the commercial,” they said. “The timing/when the spot will air within the telecast will not be announced beforehand.

You know what? Good on Jeep. FCA usually doesn’t disappoint with its commercials, and I like actually being surprised by what’s up their sleeve for a change. I’m sure someone will invariably leak it beforehand, but we’ll post an update with whatever Jeep has planned when it’s available.

Kia: “Tough Never Quits” (2 ads)

While Hyundai tends to go for the silly, lighthearted side of advertising, Kia tends to tug at your heartstrings. Josh Jacobs stars in this commercial, driving the 2021 Kia Seltos on the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, his home town, with some encouraging words to believe in yourself and be tougher than the world around you.

A second Kia ad will air, which you can see below:

Planters: “Road Trip”

Remember what I said about nothing truly ever being dead with Hummer? Bear that in mind with this commercial, in which Planters kills off Mr. Peanut while Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes are on a road trip.

So, yeah, there’s that.

Porsche: “The Heist”

This commercial shows a group of security staff “stealing” a wide range of vehicles through Porsche’s history. At the head of that pack, though, is the all-electric Taycan. The tagline? Porsche’s Taycan is “the car that steals you”.

More to come

As we get closer to the game, we’ll get a better sense of what other automakers, like Toyota, have up their sleeve. We know Toyota’s ad has something to do with the new Highlander, but we’ll come back and provide an update with more specifics. Stay tuned!