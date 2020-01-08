The 2021 Kia Seltos Manages Up to 34 MPG In EPA Ratings

We’ve only just kicked off 2021, but the Kia Seltos is the first 2021 model with official EPA ratings for fuel economy. According to the published figures, the small crossover manages up to 34 mpg in front-wheel drive form. Opt for all-wheel drive or the optional turbo engine, and your fuel economy will drop a bit.

The 2021 Kia Seltos first made its debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show as a new subcompact addition to the brand’s crossover lineup. The model will go on sale early this year with either a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter engine or a turbocharged 1.6-liter unit, depending on the model.

2021 Kia Seltos fuel economy ratings.

On front-wheel drive models, the Kia Seltos scores ratings of 29 mpg in the city and 31 mpg combined. That’s better than most of its competition, save the much more expensive Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, or the smaller Hyundai Venue or Nissan Kicks. Unlike those last two, you can also get the Seltos with all-wheel drive, which most except the Subaru lack.

The 2021 Kia Seltos comes standard with that 2.0-liter engine on LX, S and EX models. That engine manages 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, mated to Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission. If you opt for another S trim or the SX, you get the 175 horsepower 1.6-liter engine with a beefier 195 lb-ft of torque. That comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead. Base pricing for the Seltos should start under $21,000, though we’ll have more official pricing closer to launch.