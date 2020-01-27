Uconnect 5 Arrives Pledging to be Quicker, Simpler

All new Uconnect 5 with TomTom navigation and Maps Over the Air

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has revealed the latest version of its Uconnect software.

Uconnect 5 is built on Google’s Android operating system and has a lot of new hardware to prepare it for the future, including six gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of internal storage.

Visually, the Uconnect screens look similar to today, though there are plenty of tweaks. The system is more customizable than ever, allowing the user to set it up for themselves and then save all of their presets into a unique profile. Uconnect will store up to 5 profiles so that numerous drivers can have their setting saved, including climate, screens, seat settings and more. A new home screen has been added to the system, something most versions of Uconnect didn’t have before.

Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto have also been added to the setup, which can have two different phones connected at the same time, with the ability to swipe between them easily. Navigation is now powered by TomTom with over the air updates constantly making sure the maps are current.

Thanks to the tie-in with Android, Alexa capability has also been built into the system, allowing you to use all of Alexa’s features like normal, using the voice recognition in the vehicle.

Screens as big as 12 inches can be supported by the system which has the capability to run up to 15 million pixels, enabling twice the resolution of a 4K TV.

Uconnect 5 will become later this year in an FCA product and then will spread throughout the lineup. It currently still supports the 4G LTE network, but it can be setup for 5G in the future.