The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Has Now Officially Gone Into Production

[Photo: Miranda Pederson, General Motors]

Last month, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick bought the very first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for a whopping $2.7 million. Now, the normal production models have officially gone into production. While GM planned to immediately ramp up production following the C7’s demise late last year, the month-long UAW strike put the Corvette’s plans on hold, until now.

The company didn’t say too much about starting production, other than reveal the date it will hit dealers:

“Regular production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe begins February 3, 2020 at General Motors Bowling Green Assembly in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Initial vehicle shipments to dealers are expected to begin in late February or early March.”

Numbers on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The C8 generation is a major shift for the Corvette, which has exclusively been a front engine model since its debut in 1953. The new models mid-mounted 6.2-liter V-8 engine puts out 495 horsepower (with the Z51 performance package) and 470 lb-ft of torque, a healthy increase on the old Stingray’s 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft figures. The transmission is new to the model as well, this time an eight-speed dual-clutch unit. Chevy says the Corvette can hit 60 mph in under 3 seconds, making it a seriously quick successor to its front-engined siblings.

Not only has the layout and exterior changed, but GM radically overhauled the interior as well. Even on the base model, which officially starts at $59,995, you get a layout and materials that are a serious departure from the C7 generation. You may have to wait for awhile to get one near that price if you haven’t already pulled the trigger. That said, at least owners are finally on their way to getting their cars within the next few weeks.