Really, How Quick Is The 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray From 0-60? First Drive Review

Look, we all know the game when it comes to buying a Chevrolet Corvette. You want something that looks aggressive, you want something that’s low-slung, and you want something quick. In short, you want an out-and-out sports car, and the “old” C7 Corvette delivered. Back when that generation first emerged, it could blaze the trail from 0-60 in under 4 seconds. Now, though, things have changed.

Enter the 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette, with an all-new design, layout, and substantially updated powertrain. This new model moves to a mid-engined layout, a first for the Corvette bloodline, and packs a more powerful V-8 engine to boot. The 2020 model churns out 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. GM claims it can do 0-60 in under 3 seconds, but how quick does it actually look (and feel) in the real world? To find out, Chevrolet invited Roman and Tommy out to the Nevada desert to try the C8 Corvette first hand.

To see more on the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, check out our latest video above, and our intro video below:

Of course, GM didn’t just update the powertrain, undergo the technical process of slotting the engine in the middle and call it a day. Apart from the powertrain, the Corvette’s interior has also been overhauled from the previous C7 generation. We’re entering a whole new decade, where digital displays rule the cockpit, and the Corvette is no exception.

One of the more contentious points with the 2020 Corvette Stingray is its push-button transmission. Ditching the old eight-speed automatic transmission, and the seven-speed manual for that matter, we now get this arrangement in the C8 generation. It does link up to a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, however, so acceleration times are impressive and shifting between gears should be lightning fast. Even better is the fact that the materials have dramatically improved over older Corvettes, from the leather used throughout the cabin to the aluminum shift pedals.

This first drive video is just a teaser of what’s to come, and we’ll have more videos on the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming to TFLcar.com and our YouTube channel soon.