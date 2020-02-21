Believe It Or Not, The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Started Life As A Pickup Truck

By now, we’ve had the chance to really get up close and personal with the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray. We know about its 6.2-liter V8 engine, 495 horsepower, and sub-3.0 second 0-60 acceleration. The new generation Corvette also sports a new exterior design befitting its mid-engined layout and a more refined interior.

Diving beyond that, though, let’s dive deeper into how the C8 Corvette was actually created. In this video, Roman takes a deeper dive into the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray by talking to some of the team behind its development. That includes prototype mules and testing at GM’s proving grounds to keep it hidden from public view.

GM went through quite a few iterations of the Corvette before landing on the final production model.

More interestingly, perhaps, is how the first prototypes came about. Since GM was testing a mid-engined layout, they made the decision to test using a very peculiar vehicle. Until quite recently, General Motors were manufacturing vehicles under the Australian “Holden” brand. That includes the Maloo “ute”, a pickup built on a car-based platform. While we have seen Holden on our shores in the form of the Chevy SS, we obviously never saw the Maloo. Nevertheless, it made a stealthy platform by which GM could start developing the new model.

From there, they went through three more development stages, including the prototypes we spied testing on the road. Check out the video above to see more on the Corvette’s birth above and stay tuned for more updates coming soon!