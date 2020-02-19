Here’s Why The 2020 Chevy Corvette Should REALLY Scare Ferrari, Porsche, & McLaren!

There’s a special surprise when we look at the C8’s development.

At last, we finally have the opportunity to really get up close and personal with the 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray. In our first drive review video over on TFLnow, Roman showed what it was like to drive the brand new, mid-engined Corvette, giving more of a behind the wheel, behind the scenes perspective. Now, in the video above Roman and Tommy speak to members of the team that actually developed the new C8 generation, and one key aspect to its development may surprise you. Check out the video above to see more!

Of course, as ever, we could just cover the pure performance numbers of this new model. 495 horsepower, 470 lb-ft of torque, eight-speed dual-clutch automatic — all good stuff and a noticeable power bump over the old C7. What’s even better, however, is its 2.9 second 0-60 time and its 194 mph top speed. That puts the Corvette in serious high performance territory, and that’s before you even take into account the car’s starting price, which is just under $60,000. Production of the new model just started, so you likely won’t have much luck actually finding one for that unless you’ve already made your reservation.

Nevertheless, even the base model Corvettes with the GT1 interior package are vastly improved over the old Corvette interiors. Unlike the legacy of say a C4 or C5 Corvette, here the interior has been modernized over the past C7 and GM used nicer materials in the design. True leather, aluminum shift paddles, and a thoughtfully designed layout set the Corvette apart from previous generations, as much as the change to a mid-engine layout does. Particularly at the price point, other players in the sports car segment may wind up fending off this generation more than they’ve had to in the past.

Let us know what you think of the new Corvette in the comments below, and stay tuned for more updates as we continue to test the new C8.