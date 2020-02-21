Review: The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD Is An Animal In The Snow

When the weather turns sour (and it certainly has here), the Charger GT is a solid choice

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD is a hoot.

During the Redline Winter Driving Encounter, I had a chance to play with the 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD in the snow. This event allows journalists to sample different AWD vehicles on a variety of snowy performance courses. Out of all the the vehicles, the Charger GT was the most fun to drive.

But where’s the Hemi?

I know what you’re saying, “Why not put a Hemi in that thing!?” I agree, but the engineers at FCA swear that the V-6 is the best choice – and it’s the easiest to package given its dimensions. The V-6 was plenty powerful and it returns a respectable 18 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. One engine is available – a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 makes 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic, but at least it manages to be smooth and sporty.

This is a rear-wheel drive car that can call on power to the front wheels when needed. The AWD system completely decouples from the front end when not needed. When it is, torque is sent to the front wheels.

If you turn off the traction control, keep it in Sport Mode (locking up the AWD system) and mash the accelerator, the 2020 Dodge Charger GT becomes an animal on snow. It will drift and hit maximum revs as you bash through thick snow.

Snowy performance

Although the ground clearance is under five inches, it has just enough height to be useful in all but serious snowy conditions. It is slightly higher in the front end than the regular V-6 Charger, but it’s hard to tell. Even when it gets a little deep – the Charger GT plows the snow like an angry snow plow.

Lots of new exterior components this year. The new body add-ons along with the sporty interior all scream “muscle car” — but it isn’t.

The interior is typical Dodge — is well put together with an overall macho feel throughout. All of the materials feel expensive and the seat comfort up front is outstanding. Few vehicles in this class can compete with the overall interior design. It feels fast inside.

But it still isn’t quite as awesome as an R/T.

Still, the V-6 makes great noises and it moves with authority. It was one of the faster vehicles on snow and one of the more rewarding vehicles on tarmac. I especially like the quick throttle response and great steering resistance. The whole car feels like its happy to be hustled – which is epic.

Honestly, it is a fantastic all-around driver that can perform well on any surface. I drove its little brother, the Dodge Challenger GT, in snow with regular all-season tires and it was impressive, but the Charger feels more athletic for some reason. Maybe it’s the extra length or weight – it’s hard to tell.

One thing was for sure, the 2020 Dodge Charger GT has way more character than any AWD vehicle in its class. It’s a ton of fun, practical, fairly logical and more exciting than most crossovers. Our fully loaded 2020 Dodge Charger GT has an MSRP of $46,385.

Truly, this was one of my favorite vehicles at the event. Would I own one? Yes, if I was ever in the market for an AWD sedan, you bet.

If you think the V-6 is slow, check out how the all-wheel drive Challenger GT did against the SRT Hellcat. You may be surprised: