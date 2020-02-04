2020 Jeep Wrangler Buyer’s Guide: Watch This Before You Buy!

The Jeep Wrangler JL has been around for a couple years now, but 2020 brings quite a few additions to the lineup. Today, there are no less than twelve different Wrangler trims, including eight limited editions, with more on the way very soon. Even if you’re a Wrangler fanatic, the choices can be a little confusing, so let’s clear everything up in this ultimate expert buyer’s guide.

In this video, we’re going to go over the basics of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler lineup, highlight what’s new for this model year, and go over the details for each of the trims and special editions. And trust me, there’s a lot to cover.

The Rubicon remains the top trim for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. [Photo: TFLcar]

The core trims

Starting with the basics, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler is still available in its four core models: The Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon. You can get the Wrangler in two-door or four-door versions with the exception of the Sahara, and all Wranglers come with some variant of selectable four-wheel drive. If you have a family or need a more practical daily driver, then the four-door is clearly the Wrangler to get. But, if you want something with a shorter wheelbase, something that’s a bit cheaper or just like the two-door for its looks, then that’s still an option for you on most models, including some of the special editions.

Pricing for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler starts at $29,790 for the base two-door Sport, and that includes Jeep’s $1,495 destination fee. From there, the Sport S starts at $32,990 and the two-door Rubicon starts at $40,120.

Moving up to the four-door Unlimited models, the Sport starts at $33,290, the Sport S starts at $36,490, the four-door only Sahara starts at $40,140, and the four-door Rubicon starts at $43,620.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine makes its way into the Wrangler for the 2020 model year. [Photo: Jeep]

Engines

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler lineup brings the two familiar gas engines forward, but also a new option for this generation. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine remains, with 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. If you want a six-speed manual transmission, this is your only engine choice with the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. Upgrade to the other two main engine options, and you’ll be forced to go with FCA’s eight-speed automatic transmission instead. The automatic is a $2,750 upgrade on the Sport and Rubicon, and it’s $2,000 on the Sahara.

Then there’s the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. This gasoline engine also carries over for 2020, with 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. For 2020, the engine is a no-cost upgrade over the Pentastar V-6, but it does require the eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s only a $1,500 upgrade here over upgrading the V-6 to an automatic, so in come cases the smaller, more efficient engine actually comes out a bit less expensive.

Finally, you can get a 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoDiesel V-6 on most Wrangler Unlimited models. It’s by far the priciest engine option in the lineup. Over the base V-6, you pay an extra $4,000 for the engine and $2,000 for the eight-speed automatic upgrade. While it’s the most expensive, the engine also has the most torque. On top of its 260 horsepower output, you also get 442 lb-ft of torque, making the EcoDiesel Wrangler a serious option for those who want to fit larger wheels, tires and other upgrades.

Special Editions

Beyond the four core models, there’s also the special editions to consider. They’re all based around one of the main trims. So if you buy a Willys Sport, for instance, you’ll get equipment and engine options based around the Sport trim. The Rubicon Recon has equipment from the top-dog Rubicon, with a few aesthetic touches to make it more unique. Various trims also include bespoke touches to the exterior and interior, as well as some package options from the standard models.

Pricing breaks down as follows:

Special Edition 2-door MSRP 4-door MSRP Willys Sport $31,490 $34,490 Willys $35,485 $38,985 Black & Tan $34,685 $38,185 Freedom $35,685 $39,185 Sport Altitude — (4-door only) $38,185 Sahara Altitude — (4-door only) $43,435 North Edition — (4-door only) $45,960 Rubicon Recon $42,875 $47,875

Check out the video above for more information on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, including packages and options to buy and avoid. Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more Wrangler news, views and real-world reviews!