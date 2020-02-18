2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV AWD Review: A Good Car To Weather Any Winter Storm

Winter driving conditions didn’t seem to bother the all-wheel drive Nissan Rogue Sport. Evading sticky situations with poise and good maneuverability, it impressed many journalists at the annual Rocky Mountain Redline Winter Driving Encounter event. Knowing that this vehicle was equipped with snow tires helped. Even with the winter rubber, the Rogue Sport provided a quiet, peaceful respite from harsh winds and frigid temperatures.

Other competitors at the drive event included the 2020 Honda CR-V and the 2020 Fiat 500X, among others. The Rogue Sport more or less sits between these two vehicles in terms of pricing and performance.

Winter hit us hard.

Granted, not many people will take the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport to snow country, but it’s quite capable if they did. Honing its skills on the snowy obstacle courses of the Redline Winter Drive Encounter, the Rogue impressed.

Obviously, it is not very fast, but that’s not the point.

Sharing its 2.0-liter inline-four with many Nissan products, this one puts out 141 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque. No options for transmissions — it still only has a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

“Intelligent All-Wheel Drive” is the name of the game during our winter escape. Sending up to fifty percent of the Rogue Sport’s power to the rear wheels when needed, the AWD system is predictable and effective. Is the going rough or is the road getting slippery? You can use the AWD “lock” button to ensure a constant 50/50 torque split. It works well, even when you go out of your way to get the car sideways, as we journalists tend to do (in controlled conditions, that is…we don’t ever condone screwing around on the open road).

Lovely interior and good fuel economy

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV’s interior is very comfortable and well laid out. You will be hard-pressed to find a nicer, better equipped vehicle in this price pont. Speaking of price – our well equipped 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV AWD has an MSRP of $30,460, including the $2,580 Technology Package. That package includes remote engine start, leatherette seats with heated front seats, fog lights, a leather wrapped shift knob, Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance suite and a 360-degree camera system.

Our 2020 Nissan Rouge Sport is rated by the EPA at an impressive 27 mpg combined (24 city / 30 highway). Want slightly better fuel economy? Half the drive wheels, and the FWD model will get you 29 mpg. Despite the slight bump, I say stick to the AWD model. It offers a more secure drive, and still manages decent fuel economy. Not to mention the outstanding interior for the price point. The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport may not be a jet plane – but it’s mighty good for an escape when winter weather strikes.