The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Has A Fresh Face And A New Sporty RS Trim

Chevrolet introduced a few incremental updates to the 2021 Equinox, which is on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. While the brand’s best-selling crossover adopts more Camaro-like styling, as its other SUVs like the Blazer and Tahoe have, powertrain options remain the same for 2021. Like the previous model, buyers can choose either a 1.5 or 2.0- liter turbo four-cylinder. Power makes its way to the to either the front wheels or all four through a six-speed or a nine-speed automatic transmission, depending on the configuration.

[Photos: Chevy]

The looks

The biggest change for 2021 Chevrolet Equinox is the crossover’s updated body. The new Equinox has restyled front and rear fascias, which help the car stand out against its more aggressively-styled competition. The minivan-style grille and bumpers are gone, ditched for a sharper setup that nods to its big brother, the Blazer. Around back, this RS trim shown in the video above even gets a quad-outlet exhaust.

Beyond that, the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS features black accents on the grille, wheels, and side rails along with black badging. Inside, the new sporty model also comes with a special shift knob and red stitching to contrast the black upholstery.

Updated safety tech

Standard safety equipment now includes lane keep assist with a departure warning to manage the car from side to side. A “following distance indicator” helps drivers look forwards while a rear camera rounds out the 360 degrees of monitoring angles.

Forward collision alert and automatic braking are standard equipment along with auto high beams. These features along with others including HID headlights helped the 2020 model receive a 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick and 5 stars from the NHTSA.

The updated 2021 Chevrolet Equinox will make its way to dealers fall 2020. Pricing is not available yet, but Chevy should announce more information closer to the launch date.