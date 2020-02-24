Spied: Updated 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Caught In The Wild Before Its Official Reveal

Photo: TFLcar, thanks to Waylon L.]

The Jaguar F-Pace is the brand’s most popular offering, and the current generation has been wish us since the summer of 2016. Now, after four years, it’s time for a refresh, and a TFLcar reader caught this prototype at a local shopping center. As is usual for a light to moderate refresh, it looks like the F-Pace gets a new front fascia, and we expect a similarly redesigned rear fascia to match. The red brake calipers suggest we’re looking at the sportier F-Pace S model, while the wheels take on a slightly different look to the five-spoke options on the current model.

As far as the exterior goes, it looks like most of the changes are going on beneath the beltline. We expect Jaguar to substantially update the interior for a refreshed F-Pace, as well. Something along the lines of the updated F-Type would be nice, including JLR’s updated infotainment system that is more responsive than the version we’ve dealt with for the past several years. If the new system looks as good but ups its game on performance, it should be a much more pleasant experience.

A straight-six engine option?

Powertrains are always a bit of a question mark when it comes to major updates, though the F-Pace should carry on with at least its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine option. However, one really interesting addition would be the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that’s making its way through the company’s lineup. The unit we’re about to see in the new Land Rover Defender delivers 395 horsepower with a mild-hybrid setup. That would make a well-timed, more efficient compromise between the entry-level four-cylinder and the hugely powerful but thirsty 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in the SVR.

Whatever Jaguar decides to do with the 2021 F-Pace crossover, we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait. The updated model should debut later this year, and launch by 2021 alongside the new F-Type and a radically redesigned, all-electric XJ.