Not Only Is The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Better Looking, But It Didn’t Get A Huge Price Increase Either

Sports cars evoke drivers’ enthusiasm for different reasons, but you can’t deny the 2021 Jaguar F-Type pulls you in with its jaw-dropping style. Even the last-generation F-Type was a great looking car, this redesign turned heads for all the right reasons when it debuted late last year. Now, at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Jaguar actually put numbers to the new F-Type, laying out its pricing up and down the range. The good news? It doesn’t start any more expensive than the outgoing model. The bad news, however, is that some models do get more expensive for the 2021 model year.

The company released more information covering four models: the base P300, P300 First Edition, the P380 R-Dynamic and the all-wheel drive F-Type R. The base model still packs a 296 horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, and starts at $62,625. That’s the same price as the outgoing 2020 model.

The P380 version of the 2021 Jaguar F-Type packs a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine instead. Here, you get 380 horsepower and all-wheel drive, as well as an $82,825 hit to your wallet. As expensive as that may sound, it’s actually $5,500 less expensive than before. For reference, the 2020 Jaguar F-Type P380 costs $88,325. Then there’s the F-Type R with its 575 horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. That one tops the scales at $104,225, which is a modest $1,400 bump over the 2020 model.

What if I want a convertible?

If you want an open-top experience over the coupe, then you’ll pay a premium regardless of the model. Starting with the F-Type R, you’ll pay $2,700 extra for the roadster version. The First Edition convertible is $2,300 over the coupe, while the P300 and P380 R-Dynamic both see a $3,100 upcharge for their respective models.

Apart from the price changes, Jaguar updated the F-Type’s interior as well as its exterior styling. Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl Pro infotainment system takes center stage here, along with a larger 10.0-inch display. The driver also gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display. Unlike other JLR products, you don’t get the dual-screen setup in the 2021 Jaguar F-Type. Instead, there are still conventional climate controls that carry over from the previous models.