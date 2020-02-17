The 2021 Kia Sorento Steps Up Its Game With Sharper Styling And An Upscale Interior

[Photos: Kia]

After some spy shots and teasers, Kia officially revealed its revamped Sorento. The midsize crossover sports a fully redesigned exterior with sharper styling, ditching the old model‘s soft, rounded features. The changes go more than just skin deep, as the 2021 Kia Sorento also rides on an all-new platform. Now, the more angular Sorento offers a sharp alternative to the similarly brawny-looking Telluride.

Hard edges and an overall squarish shape help the Sorento look more like a conventional SUV than crossover. That’s a big shift from the current generation and its more rounded look. The front end features headlights that are more subtly integrated into the grille, as well as updated daytime running lights.

Around the back, the angular accents on the taillights and rear bumper help the SUV distinguish itself more from the competition. As models like the new Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and updated Volkswagen Atlas take to the streets, Kia aims to take its styling in a more unique direction than in previous generations.

Similarly, the 2021 Kia Sorento also makes some forward leaps in the cabin.

The interior now comes with a 10.25-inch navigation screen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Though details are sparse, Kia claims that the new Sorento will be “the most high-tech vehicle Kia has ever created.”

The overall shape of the interior also stands out from the old model. The boxy dashboard features stylish climate vents, and rugged looking metal trim on the passenger side.

Mood lighting from the dash carries over in front of the door handles with a contemporary pattern of illuminated shapes. Two-tone upholstery also contributes to a more premium appearance, especially on the steering wheel.

Specifics on the new Sorento will become available on March 3, when it officially debuts at the Geneva Motor Show.