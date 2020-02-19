The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Ups The Ante Again With 603 Horsepower, Updated Styling

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe may look odd to some, but it packs enough firepower to embarrass some sports cars, and this latest model is no exception.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe [Photos: Mercedes-Benz]

Mercedes-AMG GLE S 63 Coupe – high octane and high voltage

Who says a hybrid powerplant can’t be remarkable for performance? The folks at AMG certainly didn’t with the updated 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. The 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine now comes flanked by an electrified EQ Boost starter-generator and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The update nets a combined 603 horsepower, which is a healthy bump from the outgoing version. The EQ boost added 21 horsepower to the mix as well as 184 lb-ft of torque for short bursts. In total, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe now makes 627 lb-ft of torque at 2500-4500 rpm. A nine-speed automatic transmission feeds the power to all four wheels via a AMG Performance 4MATIC system.



According to Mercedes, the GLE 63 S Coupe is capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. It’s electronically speed limited at a maximum of 174 mph. Not only is that acceleration faster than the old model, but that’s enough to put this physics-defying coupe-like SUV in league with most sports cars out there.

Of course, this being an AMG model, the highlights go well beyond pure power. This GLE 63 S includes the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system with fully variable torque distribution and electronic rear axle locking differential. There is also the air suspension with continuous damping adjustment and the the MBUX infotainment system.

The MBUX infotainment system also highlights the “Supersport” view which gives you performance information, aids and telemetry. Displays that can be accessed include Gear display, Warm-Up menu, Set-Up menu (AMG DYNAMIC SELECT settings), G-Meter, Race Timer and engine data.

There are seven drive modes.

“Comfort”: comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

“Sport”: sporty characteristics thanks to more agile response to accelerator pedal commands, shorter shift times, earlier and more precise downshifts owing to double-declutching. More dynamic suspension setup.

“Sport+”: extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, double-declutching on downshifts and targeted torque interventions on upshifts with cylinder deactivation for optimized shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and powertrain.

“Individual”: individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system. In addition, the gliding function is available in the “Reduced” and “Moderate” drive settings.

“RACE”: the “RACE” drive program is designed for highly dynamic driving on closed race circuits. In this program, all of the parameters are configured for maximum performance.

“Trail”: safe driving at maximum performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground. The suspension is raised to a higher level. From 43 mph the suspension is automatically lowered again.

“Sand”: the adjustments to the suspension and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are made for sporty driving on loose, sandy surfaces. The suspension is raised to a higher level. From 43 mph the suspension is automatically lowered again.

While some may still scoff at the insistence that a “coupe” can be a four-door crossover, it looks like they are here to stay. At least, that’s true with the German brands.

While prices and sales dates are not yet available, the current Mercedes-AMG GLE S SUV starts at $110,200.