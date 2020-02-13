The 2021 Toyota Supra Adds A Turbocharged Four-Cylinder To The Fold, And More Power For The Straight-Six

This resurrection of a legendary nameplate only just went on sale, but already the 2021 Toyota Supra is changing things up a bit with some changes to the 3.0-liter models and a new four-cylinder turbocharged option. To that, Toyota has also introduced a new A91 special edition to follow up last year’s Launch Edition of the Mk. V Supra.

A new (four-cylinder) heart

Toyota brought a four-cylinder engine to the Supra in other markets, but now we’ll have the option in the U.S. as well. According to the company’s statement, this model adds a layer between the less powerful 86 and the flagship 3.0-liter Supra in its sports car lineup. The four-pot is architecturally similar to the straight-six, and makes 255 horsepower along with 295 lb-ft of torque. Like the six-cylinder model, it uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission. Its top speed is still limited to 155 mph, and it takes 5.0 seconds to get there, according to Toyota’s figures.

Toyota did not announce pricing, but the “Supra 2.0” will be cheaper than its larger engined counterpart. It’s more than 200 pounds lighter, so it also makes due with smaller brakes and the 2.0-liter ditches the active differential and adaptive suspension.

The straight-six gets more power, “Because, why not?”

This one was a bit of a head-scratcher when the Supra first debuted. We know it shares its powertrains with the BMW Z4, yet Toyota’s version was substantially less powerful. Here, the 2021 Toyota Supra redresses that balance. The 3.0-liter straight-six manages 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, again with an eight-speed automatic. And yes, for those of you who are wondering, those are the same sort of power figures as the BMW Z4 M40i.

Toyota managed the upgrade by way of a dual-branch exhaust manifold with six ports and a new piston design to increase the Supra’s compression ratio from 10.2:1 to 11:1. Now, the company says the car will sprint from 0-60 in 3.9 seconds. Apart from the power changes, the Supra 3.0 also gets revised chassis tuning to improve cornering stability. The new model gets lightweight aluminum braces, new damper tuning and new bump stops. The variable suspension, electric power steering and stability control systems were also tweaked.

The A91 special edition

Like the Launch Edition, the 2021 Toyota Supra A91 Edition just packs aesthetic changes to the 3.0-liter model. The limited-run model will come in either Nocturnal or Refraction (blue). Toyota will offer 1,000 for sale, based on the 3.0 Premium model. Like the standard car, the A91 Edition gets red-painted Brembo brakes and a standard 8.8-inch infotainment system.

The 2021 Toyota Supra should start arriving at dealers in June 2020.